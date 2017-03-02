Did Hunter Biden Cheat On Wife Kathleen With Brother Beau’s Widow Hallie?

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s second son, Hunter, has reportedly found a lover in his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie. The report has instantly sparked curiosity about the relationship between the two. Things seem a bit complicated since it is reported that Hunter is not yet divorced with his wife, Kathleen, with whom he has three kids.

Beau Biden died from brain cancer in 2015 when he was only 46. The death was devastating for wife Hallie as well as the family. Joe Biden later said he was so devastated by his son’s death that he decided against running for president. Hunter said he was with his brother in the hospital when Beau breathed his last. Hunter and Beau reportedly shared a really close relationship. The two brothers got seriously injured in a car accident in 1972. The same accident killed their sister and mother.

Meanwhile, Hallie has apparently overcome the dark phase, as she has found new love in her brother-in-law. Hunter, 47, is separated from his wife, even though there is no confirmation of divorce between the two.

The official confirmation of Hunter and Hallie being a couple comes from the former vice president himself. He said that he, as well as his wife Jill, has blessed the couple. He told Page Six that the couple had complete support from the family.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Biden said in his statement. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Did Hunter Biden Cheat On Wife Kathleen?

Hunter Biden has three daughters with wife Kathleen: Maisy, Finnegan, and Naomi. Hallie has two children with late husband Beau. Their daughter is named Natalie, and the name of the son is interesting in the context of the present relationship: The boy is called Hunter. According to Page Six, Kathleen got separated from her husband in October of 2015, just five months after Beau’s death.

Two years later, it is still not clear if they have filed for divorce. It is, however, confirmed that the two have been living separately. The Daily Mail says neither Hunter nor Kathleen has mentioned it so far that they have been living separately for such a long time. The website also notes that Hunter and Hallie have been spotted many times since Beau’s death. They were seen together on all those occasions and have never been spotted alone.

The Washington Post notes that it is unclear when Hunter and his brother-in-law’s widow started dating each other. There is no comment from Kathleen either. It is difficult, if not impossible, to find out if these two started seeing each other while Hunter was still with his wife. As the family went through incredible sadness in May of 2015 due to Beau’s death, it is also unclear what made Hunter and Kathleen live separately soon after.

According to Hunter Biden, he and Hallie found love in a “difficult time.”

“We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way,” he said in a statement.

On the other hand, Hallie’s father apparently gave blessings to his daughter for her newfound love. He told Delaware Online that he was in total support of the Biden family.

