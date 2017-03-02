Kourtney Kardashian: Lip Ring On Penelope Disick Gets Her ‘Mom-Shamed’

Kourtney Kardashian, a mother of three, has been blasted and mom-shamed on social media for a photograph she recently posted. The photo in question was of Kourtney posing with her 4-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, who was adorned with a lip ring, which some people labeled as inappropriate.

Us Magazine reported that in an Instagram posting of the same photo, Kourtney Kardashian captioned “Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring, Thanks @kimkardashian.”

It is still unclear whether the lip ring was a gift from Aunt Kim Kardashian or if the stated gratitude was genuine or sarcastic. Kourtney made no mention if the lip ring was real or fake, but regardless, her followers on social media began talking immediately.

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:04am PST

While many people were supportive and commented that Kourtney Kardashian was a good parent and that the lip ring worn by Penelope Disick was probably fake, the controversy continued.

“Who cares. What about kids tattoos, fake hair, little girls fake nails and eye glasses with clear lenses. People need to get a life. Stop worrying about other people. Maybe you don’t agree but why does that make you right? Mind your own business, it’s not like she’s abused or anything. I think Kourtney is a good mother. She has her kids almost everywhere she goes. Worry about the kids around you that could use help. Being abused, not enough to eat, being bullied, or have drug addicts as parents. That’s where you need to say something.”

One displeased person stated that “a child shouldn’t have that. Period.”

Another impassioned follower declared, “You got your little daughter a lip ring? And parent of the year goessss to.”

Other comments berated Kourtney Kardashian’s mothering skills by making comments like “When I was her age I wasn’t even allowed to wear nail polish,” and “Why don’t you just add a belly button ring too.”

Both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, without a doubt, love their beauty regimens. When it comes to their toddlers, the famous Kardashian sisters have been in beauty accessory controversies before. Yahoo Style mentioned that first, it was makeup and then it was hair extensions. Kourtney Kardashian has spoken out on the topic in the past.

“Penelope is into makeup and beauty, I think just from seeing me. We get our hair and makeup done a lot and usually, we try to do it at our house, so she’s around a lot. My mom got Penelope and North these little vanities for Christmas and filled it with makeup. I try to get them as much natural makeup products as possible, but I love to let them experiment and play and just have fun with it.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s photo of her child wearing a lip ring is yet another item in a long line of fashion and beauty products that the Kardashian sisters allow their children to wear. This should come as no surprise since Penelope’s Aunt Kim has been promoting the lip ring trend lately.

While a photo of a mother and child relaxing together in their robes on a Sunday night is generally sweet, the reaction to this particular picture was bitter. One of the reactions summed up all of these negative feelings by saying that this is a “bad example of parenting, and real or not,” Kourtney’s daughter is “too young” for anything that resembles a lip ring.

Magnetic earrings, as well as the stick-on variety, were all the rage in the ’90s. Parents bought these for their children without thinking twice. These fake earrings could be placed anywhere, and everywhere, the wearer chose to use them, which, of course, includes the nose and lip. Young kids were allowed to put piercings wherever they wanted without the commitment of a hole.

High-powered neodymium magnets are now being used for the backing of these fake body piercings. The Huffington Post reported on a study completed at Louisiana State University. The results showed that 80 percent of the young children under the age of 6 who swallowed these high-powered magnets had to have either medical or surgical intervention. In some of these children, the damage was severe enough to require a bowel resection.

As stated in the comments below the photograph of Penelope Disick, “nobody complains when a toddler gets a fake tattoo.” Perhaps it has something to do with a child who has a parent’s permission to wear a magnetic piercing in a relatively adult location, however, there is another side to this controversy.

The threat level is a lot more serious than whether or not a child should be seen wearing a ring through her lip. Perhaps the major concern here is due to the fact that Kourtney Kardashian allowed Penelope Disick to place a magnetic lip ring within her mouth. The magnetic backing on such a lip ring is dangerous for a child, let alone when she is sleeping.

Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian should have permitted her daughter Penelope Disick to wear a lip ring, or was the mom-shaming appropriate? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Ap Images]