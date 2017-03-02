‘Flip Or Flop’ Episodes: Pics Of New Spinoff Stars Revealed Amid Divorce Scandal

In the latest Flip or Flop news, HGTV announced new episodes and cast in upcoming spinoffs of the reality television show.

Flip or Flop is getting five new spinoffs: two will debut later this year and three more are in development stages, according to E! Online.

The reality franchise, which featured divorced couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa, will carry new episodes in the following regions: Texas (unknown city), Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago. Not all of the house-flipping couples are married.

Sin City residents, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, both 34, will star in the April 6 Flip or Flop episode. Ken and Anita Corsini are from Atlanta and will star in the upcoming spinoff this summer. Aubrey is a real estate agent and Bristol is a trained Mixed Martial Arts (or MMA) fighter.

First promo shoot for #HGTV, what an experience!! Keep your eyes open for the show!! #redbarnhomes #fliporflopatlanta #flippingthesouth A post shared by anita corsini (@anitacorsini) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Recent reports claim that Tarek El Moussa sought professional health to combat his reported substance abuse and issues with conflict resolution. Apparently, the Flip or Flop star enrolled in an outpatient rehabilitation facility to address anger management issues and alcoholic addiction last May.

Recall that Christina El Moussa made a 911 call to their residence last year about a domestic incident involving a gun (1 of 5) that Tarek owned at the time. A source said Tarek voluntarily signed up at the rehab center to take control of his lingering issues — with a last-ditch effort to prevent his marriage from breaking down, to no avail.

“He drank and was verbally abusive to [Christina El Moussa], so he needed to take care of his issues. Christina said he needed to get his temper under control.”

The source added that Tarek’s plans to salvage his marriage to Christina backfired. The costs for rehab amounted to $40,000. As a consequence, the bill was the subject of added tension between the Flip or Flip couple.

Tarek and Christina continued filming despite the divorce filing. However, Good Housekeeping said the couple’s relationship had gotten so bad that they stopped driving to the Flip or Flop set together.

Tarek recently spoke out about the infamous gun incident and reports of a suicide attempt, both of which he denied. He stopped by Today on Feb. 21 and downplayed the tabloid’s characterization.

“There’s mountain lions and bobcats and rattlesnakes and, like, big wildlife back there. I went out for a hike to scout some trails. It wasn’t even a big deal. I didn’t understand. It got really blown out of proportion.”

After the split, Christina El Moussa didn’t take long to get back into the dating scene. After the divorce filing, she soon began dating their former Flip or Flop contractor, Gary Anderson.

Christina and Gary didn’t last long. Last month the mother of two split with her new romance. Reports said the breakup took her then-boyfriend by surprise. During an interview last month, Christina appeared to “coldly” reveal that she was single again.

“He was heartbroken and blindsided,” a source revealed. “She just used him to get over Tarek El Moussa. Then she cut off all communication with Gary.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa's marriage may have turned out to be a flop, but their reality series will live on: https://t.co/rxN9HAsii5 pic.twitter.com/lVgT0RaKvU — E! News (@enews) March 1, 2017

The source said the Flip or Flop star and the contractor began spending nights together, but suddenly he learned from an article that Christina had dumped him.

Meanwhile, Tarek was linked to their former nanny for a time. The Flip or Flop daddy of two admitted to hooking up briefly with Alyssa Logan after he and Christina split months ago.

“I did date [Alyssa Logan] for a month. I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing. I never held hands with her around the kids, though. Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship.”

Tarek said he has moved on from Christina and Alyssa and has learned quite a bit from the experiences. Today, he is focused on being a good father to his two kids and filming future Flip of Flop episodes. Still, he left open the possibility that he and Christina could reconcile in the future.

What do you think about the new Flip or Flop spinoff and cast members? What Flip or Flop couple do you think will become — if at all — the new Tarek and Christina?

[Featured image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]