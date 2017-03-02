Gary Anderson: Flip Or Flop Contractor Is Hurt Following Breakup With Christina

Gary Anderson, the man who may or may not have played a role in Flip or Flop couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce, is himself alone and, according to inside sources, “hurt” now that Christina has broken up with him as well.

As Hollywood Life reports, Anderson has apparently found out the hard way that what comes around, goes around (as the old saying goes). Gary himself was at least partially responsible for Christina’s divorce from her husband Tarek (more on that in a minute). Now, Christina has moved on from Gary as well. What’s worse, he found out that he and Christina had broken up by reading about it in a tabloid magazine.

Tarek El Moussa was hurt by ex Christina dating Gary Anderson: Tarek El Moussa is remodeling his life. https://t.co/J7gPoZ6L9v pic.twitter.com/WUrPwrlxG9 — NewYork (@NewYorkLoving) March 2, 2017

According to an insider source close to the couple speaking to In Touch Weekly, Christina gave an interview back on February 13 in which she declared that her relationship with Gary Anderson was over. That was news to Gary, as he had spent the night with her not long before the interview.

“He was heartbroken and blindsided. She just used him to get over Tarek El Moussa. Then she cut off all communication with Gary.”

In fact, according to the source, so much of what Christina and Tarek told the media, each other, and apparently Gary, was lies and deception, it’s impossible to figure out where, exactly, Gary fit into the picture.

“These interviews were an effort to salvage their brand. But in reality, they have such damaging history that it’s going to be difficult for them to ever be friendly.”

Tarek El Moussa has “totally moved on” from ex Christina El Moussa: “I’m done worrying about the past.” https://t.co/YUtf0A13Yv pic.twitter.com/0TRajv51MH — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 2, 2017

Another insider source, this one speaking to Hollywood Life, says that Gary is licking his wounds from the Christina breakup but will be OK.

“Gary stood by her, but in the end, she did not show enough appreciation and respect for that. But he’s a strong person and he’ll get over it.”

For those not familiar with the story, pool contractor Gary Anderson entered Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s life back when the Flip or Flop hosts were still married. The couple hired Gary to renovate a pool for their personal lives, not their show. Apparently, Gary had more than just pool renovation on his mind when he worked at the El Moussas’ house; before all was said and done, they were texting each other (at the very least).

Not long after Tarek got wind of the relationship, the couple divorced.

Christina insists that there was no infidelity going on in her marriage to Tarek. In a joint statement, made available in a January In Touch Weekly interview, both Christina and Tarek claimed that neither of them were involved in any relationships with other people while they were married.

“Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation, or believes the other was.”

Regardless of all of the drama, accusations, and hurt feelings tied to their divorce, Christina and Tarek are trying to move forward, both personally and professionally. They continue to host Flip or Flop as a team, and continue to appear together at events. Meanwhile, they are both committed to peacefully co-parenting their children. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tarek told The Today Show that their children are their top priority.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to remain friendly. The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

