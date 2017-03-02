‘The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Special Ed Still Available At Walmart?

With the launch of the new game just a mere day away, all the hype surrounding this rebooted classic Nintendo game is reaching fever pitch and the rush to grab a copy is on. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out this Friday, March 3 in the US, Canada, Japan, selected European countries, Hong Kong, and other territories. And the hype is all the more evident as Nintendo makes a masterful move in releasing the game along with their new console. We are sure that gamers have marked their calendar dates for Friday, as Nintendo rakes it in with this big release.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was originally slated to come out later this year in June, according to an earlier IGN report. Gaming now is all about launching big, and by putting together the game and console launch, there’s all the more hype around it. And what’s moving along the gaming buzz for the new title is the arrival of early reviews, as well. And it seems that Link is getting top marks, a winning situation for a game that has been in play for more than thirty years.

Dawn of The Final Day.

Living Up To the Hype?

According to Express Co UK, the new Zelda game scores extremely high in early reviews. German Gamepro, which is known to be a very discerning platform for game reviews, has granted Breath of the Wild the second highest score ever for any game, beating top contenders in the Playstation and Xbox categories. Witcher 3 and Uncharted 4 have been scored at 92/100 each, while Zelda edges out an additional two points to catch a record-breaking 94/100. The highest score German Gamepro has given was a 95/100 for Grand Theft Auto IV.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out in Standard Edition, Special Edition, and Master Edition. While most would be content with playing the standard edition, serious fans are of course rooting for getting a bit more when it comes to landing such a monumental game. It would be hard to come across a master edition version at this point (originally retailing at $130 USD), unless you know someone and are willing to pay more than retail price, but it seems that catching a Breath of the Wild Special Edition is still possible.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Special Edition on Walmart

Apparently, as of posting time, Walmart still has pre-orders available online, which ships in 3-5 days starting tomorrow, according to their website. Other sites like Gamestop have long been overrun and have posted that the game isn’t available anymore. On Walmart, it’s priced at $99.96 and comes with the following.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game

Relic of Hyrule: Calamity Ganon Tapestry and Weather-Worn Map

Master Sword Statue

Nintendo Switch Sheikah Slate Carrying Case

24-song Soundtrack CD

Sheikah Eye Collectible Coin

Getting Yourself A Nintendo Switch?

Since the game actually comes out in both Nintendo consoles — the new Switch console that launches tomorrow as well, and the older Nintendo Wii U, you don’t actually have to invest more and get the new console as well (retail priced at $299.99 USD). Unless, of course, you want to play the game to its fullest, as the write-ups for the new console say “your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.” Nintendo Switch will be coming out with more games, around 80 titles, which include Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and other classic titles. To get a taste of what’s due for this new console and handheld device in one, see the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Nintendo]