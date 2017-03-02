Hugh Jackman Revealed Who Should Play Wolverine After ‘Logan’

Hugh Jackman’s Logan is considered as one of the finest X-Men movies in the franchise to date. Jackman, who portrayed the legendary character for more than 17 years, has finally revealed that he is not going to be a part of the franchise going forward. That being said, he recently revealed during his interview that he would like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to portray the role of Wolverine.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, when Hugh Jackman was asked about his thoughts of seeing another actor playing the legendary role of Wolverine, he said that he would be fine with any choice from the producers. The Australian actor also added that it’s always possible that Shah Rukh Khan could play Wolverine in future films.

While no one should take Hugh Jackman’s statement seriously as many of his fans know that he and Shah Rukh Khan are very close friends. He knew that he was being interviewed by an Indian journalist, and by mentioning Shah Rukh Khan’s name, he has again proved that he is one of the finest actors of this generation.

This would not be for the first time when Hugh Jackman showed his gratitude and love for Shah Rukh Khan. Back in 2011, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Hugh Jackman was actively seeking roles in Indian film industry.

“I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and I loved his film My Name is Khan. I want to do a sequel to this film and that will be called My Name is Jackman and I am not a tourist,” Jackman joked in a reference to the My Name Is Khan tag line, “And I am not a terrorist.”

To reciprocate Jackman’s offer, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also stated that like millions of others, even he is a huge fan of X-Men franchise and if given an opportunity, he is open to work in the future projects.

“I have seen a lot of Hugh’s films and also his work on TV. I loved Wolverine the most and during our discussion just a while back, Hugh offered me to be part of the next X-Men installment. I told him I am in. I would definitely love to do X-Men with him,” Khan said in 2011.

In other news, Hugh Jackman has also revealed that he would have kept playing Wolverine if the X-Men movie franchise universe could have crossed over with Avengers. During the promotional event for Logan, Jackman stated that if there had been an opportunity for the X-Men franchise to crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he may have considered portraying Wolverine for few more films.

“If [an Avengers-crossover] was on the table when I made my decision, it certainly would have made me pause. That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of him within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man but there’s a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out. You never know,” he told ScreenRant.

Hugh Jackman is not the only one who is done portraying the role for X-Men movies. During a recent with Fox News, Sir Patrick Stewart revealed that even he won’t be returning to the franchise as Professor Charles Xavier. Stewart, 76, stated that the news of Hugh Jackman’s departure from the franchise was the perfect time for him to announce that he won’t be returning for future films.

“Sitting beside Hugh watching him say goodbye I realized there will be no more perfect time to say au revoir, adios, goodbye to this franchise than this, I’m very content,” Stewart added.

X-Men producers have yet to announce who is going to portray Wolverine in future films. Do you think Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will ever be able to replace Hugh Jackman? Sound off your views in the comments below.

