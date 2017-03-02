‘Young And The Restless’ News: Amelia Heinle, Thad Luckinbill File For Divorce

Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) and her husband, Thad Luckinbill (J.T. Hellstrom) filed for divorce on Wednesday, Too Fab reported. Luckinbill cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The news that the soap opera couple parted ways shocked many of Young and the Restless fans on Wednesday. According to the court documents, Luckinbill filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court and asked for joint custody of their two children, Thaddeus, 10 and Georgia, 8. Thad requested the court to “reserve for future determination of the issue of spousal support.”

Amelia Heinle has played Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless since 2005. She met Luckinbill on the CBS set when he played the role of J.T. from 1999-2000. The soap stars married in March of 2007.

Over the past few months, there has been buzz that Luckinbill would return to The Young and the Restless as J.T. after the soap opera recast the role of Victoria and J.T.’s teenage son, Reed (Tristian Lake LeBeau). The news of the couple’s divorce shatters any hope that Thad would return to play the role of J.T., even for a short stint.

Celeb Dirty Laundry points out it is possible that The Young and the Restless could recast the role of J.T. Since Luckinbill has been off the soap opera for 17 years, it is possible that CBS will decide to recast the role. Fans will have to wait to see how The Young and the Restless plans to address the role of J.T.

Thad Luckinbill doesn’t really need to return to the soap opera to support himself financially. He’s been busy with projects, most recently he was the executive producer of Oscar-nominated La La Land. According to IMDb, Luckinbill produced Rebel in the Rye, Horse Soldiers, and Granite Mountain in 2017.

Before Luckinbill and Heinle’s marriage, she was married to Michael Weatherly, who is currently the star of CBS’s Bull. They met on the set of the soap opera, Loving. They share custody of their son, August.

Amelia Heinle took over the role of Victoria Newman in 2005 when fan favorite Heather Tom decided to leave the soap opera for its sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. The role has earned Heinle two Daytime Emmy award over the past 12 years.

Ironically, Victoria and J.T. parted ways on the CBS soap opera a few years ago, much like it is playing out in real life now. Victoria wanted custody of her son, but J.T. went after full custody and won due to her father’s negative influence. Let’s just hope that Amelia and Thad’s divorce isn’t as volatile as J.T. and Victoria’s was on the CBS soap opera.

Luckinbill admitted last year that The Young and the Restless had contacted him about possibly returning for a short stint, but the timing was wrong for him as he was busy with another project. Young and the Restless fans hoped that Thad would be able to come back and reunite with Victoria for a short while. The announcement of the divorce shatters almost all hope of Thad Luckinbill returning to the soap opera. However, the fans remain hopeful that the series will consider recasting the role soon.

Ever since Reed’s arrival in Genoa City, social media has speculated that J.T. could show up at any moment to see his son. Thad and Amelia’s divorce cast doubt that the couple will have an on-screen reunion on The Young and the Restless.

Young and the Restless fans, are you surprised by Thad Luckinbill and Amelia Heinle’s divorce announcement? Would you like to see CBS recast the role of J.T.?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS daytime.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]