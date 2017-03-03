Brad Pitt Contacts Jennifer Aniston After ‘Sparks’ With Her BFF Courteney Cox?

Brad Pitt just might be reconnecting with pals from the days when Friends was the most popular show on TV. Although it’s been years since their divorce, Brad reportedly reached out and contacted Jennifer Aniston (now married to Justin Theroux) in the wake of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. As for the timeline of that alleged reunion? It’s intriguing, coming just after Brad reportedly got flirty and enjoyed “sparks” with Jennifer’s best friend Courteney Cox, which supposedly upset Aniston.

In late January, Hollywood Life told readers that Courteney Cox “basically just broke girl code” by getting “flirty with Jennifer Aniston’s ex Brad.” The supposed flirty fun occurred at an event, where an observer quoted by Hollywood Life described Cox as behaving “like a smitten fan girl” around Pitt.

“[Courteney Cox] kept telling [Brad] how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy.”

But the flirtation allegedly wasn’t one-sided, according to another source cited by the media outlet, who pointed out that Cox and Pitt have known each other for years.

“There’s so much history and affection between those two,” summed up the insider. “Brad and Courteney have come full circle. They’ve both been through it all.”

Consequently, the source described the reported mutual attraction that occurred.

“Sparks were flying big time.”

As for how Pitt’s ex-wife and Cox’s best friend Jennifer Aniston reacted when she learned about the flirtation? Jennifer reportedly was “annoyed,” with an insider quoted by Hollywood Life claiming that Aniston viewed the flirty reunion between Courteney and Brad as a “betrayal.”

But just days after that alleged flirtation between Cox and Pitt, Brad reportedly traveled through a “tangled web” of connections in order to send birthday wishes to Jennifer, who turned 48 on February 11, an insider told Us Weekly.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years before divorcing in 2005, and he didn’t have Jennifer’s cell phone number, noted the source. But once he succeeded in obtaining it to reconnect, the conversation reportedly began.

“[Brad and Jennifer] started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

In addition, the former spouses have “been texting” back and forth, according to the insider, who revealed that the actor “has confided” in Aniston.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” added the source.

So how does Jennifer’s current husband, Justin Theroux, feel about having his wife reconnect with her ex? Justin and the actress tied the knot in 2015, and Theroux just treated her to a romantic birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple traveled in a private jet for a six-night holiday to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and her birthday.

And when it comes to Theroux’s feelings about having his wife texting and chatting with her former husband, Justin is not upset, according to the insider.

“Justin [Theroux] is OK with them being friends…[He knows] Jen just wants to be nice.”

While Us Weekly’s insider claimed that the contact between Jennifer and her ex-husband is recent, however, another report offered a different version, alleging that it’s not new for the two to be in touch. An insider close to Pitt told People that the actor and Aniston “have been friends for a while and often text.”

As for the claim that Brad had to track down his ex-wife’s phone number through a tangled web of contacts, this source said that “he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number.” And the insider played down the significance of the two chatting, emphasizing that it’s a case of two friends staying in touch and describing the communication between them as “nothing new.”

With Aniston keeping her marriage to Theroux strong, does that mean there’s a chance for Pitt and Courteney Cox to take that alleged flirtation to a new level?

New Idea reported that Brad and Courteney were “once regular fixtures in each other’s lives,” noting that the “chance” reunion “has sparked serious chemistry” between them that paved “the way for the duo to take their relationship to a new romantic level.”

The chance meeting reportedly took place at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu, where celebrities such as Sting, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum, and Zach Galifianakis mingled. An insider described what allegedly occurred when the two reunited.

“Brad and Courteney greeted each other like old lovers.”

And even though there were other celebrities at the event, the source also claimed that it was Pitt’s “old pal Courteney who took most of Brad’s attention.”

That’s not the first time since his divorce from Aniston that Pitt has reunited with Cox, however. In September of 2016, People magazine revealed that Courteney and Brad met up at a Hollywood dinner.

Reporting that there’s “no bad blood here,” the publication quoted an onlooker who revealed that when the actor and Cox joined others for an industry dinner party, they had a warm reunion.

“[Brad and Courteney] hugged and kissed when they greeted each other.”

The observer noted that the two “talked for a while,” and spent much of the evening welcoming the chance to reconnect. According to People, the actor and Cox “have remained friendly” even after his split from Courteney’s BFF Jennifer.

