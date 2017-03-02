Joe Biden’s Family Reveals The Truth Behind Hunter’s Affair With Beau’s Widow

Joe Biden’s family doesn’t seem worried about Hunter Biden’s secret affair with his deceased brother’s widow. The news that Hunter is hooking up with Hallie Biden shocked the political world, and members of the family are now coming forward with the truth behind the scandalous affair.

Radar Online reports that Hunter has been having an affair with Hallie despite the fact that he’s still married to Kathleen, and Hallie was married to his brother, Beau Biden. Beau passed away from cancer back in 2015, around the same time Hunter and Kathleen started having marital problems.

Kathleen’s family was contacted for a comment, but they refused to offer any details about her broken marriage with Hunter. Instead, Kathleen’s brother, John Buhle, laughed off the request and said, “I’m sorry I don’t have [a comment]. Thanks for calling!”

Kathleen and Hunter are thought to have separated in 2015. Did Kathleen and her family know about Hunter’s affair two years ago?

After the news broke, Hunter released an official statement about his relationship with Hallie. “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” he explained. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Joe and his wife, Jill Biden, also gave a few words of encouragement about their son’s romance. The couple echoed Hunter’s statement and officially announced that they are in full support of the relationship.

Page Six reports that the family was devastated after Beau’s death. Not only did it wreck Hallie’s life, but it was also one of the reasons Joe didn’t run for president last year. Hunter and Kathleen reportedly separated five months after the death.

In speaking about his decision not to run for president, CNN reports that Joe Biden specifically cited his son’s death as the reason for him to step away from politics.

“No one should ever seek the presidency unless they’re able to devote their whole heart and soul and passion into just doing that,” he explained back in 2016. “Beau was my soul. I just wasn’t ready to be able to do that. My one regret is my Beau’s not here. I don’t have any other regrets.”

Hunter is a lawyer and shares three daughters with Kathleen; Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. Beau, who was Delaware’s attorney general, had two kids with Hallie, including Natalie and Hunter.

Kathleen and Hunter are now separated, but it isn’t clear if they have already filed for divorce. Kathleen was asked reach for a comment but declined. She currently works out of D.C. as the chairwoman of Eleanor Roosevelt Dialogue.

While the family deals with the affair scandal, ABC News is reporting that Joe is speaking out against the attacks on the media and judicial branch. The former Vice President accepted the Patriot Award for leadership and courage when he opened up about his thoughts on the legitimacy of media coverage.

Biden criticized those who have spoken out against the legislative branch and explained how the attacks undermined self-government. He admitted that he’s taken some hits from the media but believes we should never question the legitimacy of the free press.

“We should never challenge the basic truth that an independent and free press is the fundamental element in functions of our democracy,” he stated.

The comments were a subtle jab at President Donald Trump’s comments about the media and the world of politics. Biden did not, however, discuss the scandal involving his late son and Hunter.

