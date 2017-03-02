‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Will Meredith & Alex Finally Hook Up In Season 13?

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been speculating about the possibility of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex (Justin Chambers) finally hooking up for months, but spoilers are now teasing that Season 13 could finally be the season fans see the friends start dating.

The potential of a romantic storyline for Alex and Meredith appears to have been playing out throughout the 14 episodes of the currently airing Season 13, which has Grey’s Anatomy fans and news outlets speculating that Season 13 could finally be the season the longtime friends take their friendship to the next level and start dating.

Grey’s Anatomy fans noticed that Alex and Meredith appeared to be doing a little flirting in recent episodes of the ABC medical drama. Us Weekly hinted that this scenario is more than likely going to be a storyline as the remaining episodes of Season 13 play out.

“Let’s hope so,” the site reported after it was questioned where Alex would return to Grey Sloan Memorial in the episode “Back Where You Belong,” adding, “if only to give us a chance to see [Meredith] flirt with Alex at work and at home.”

Meredith and Alex potentially hooking up and getting romantic has also been hinted in spoiler posts by E! News in recent weeks, as the site sat down with Ellen and Justin to ask the actors about the possibility of their characters dating in Season 13.

“The love interest part is not my favorite piece of this, I’ll be honest,” Ellen said when asked about Alex and Meredith dating, not exactly shooting down the romance rumors once and for all.

Grey’s Anatomy actor Justin Chambers also then went on to added even more fuel to the dating rumors, telling the site that he believes there is a slight possibility the friends’ relationship could develop into much more during Season 13.

“I think anything is possible,” Chambers said when asked about a possible hook up between Alex and Meredith happening in Grey’s Anatomy, but admitted that he found the idea of the twosome potentially getting together as a couple and dating to be “weird.”

“I think that they’re very much like siblings. They’ve been through so much together,” Chambers continued about the potential new Grey’s romance. “Personally, I don’t see it. But, hey, this is Grey’s Anatomy. Anything is possible.”

Justin also hinted dating was a possibility for the two to TV Line, telling the site last month amid the swirling spoiler rumors, “That happens in life, where people who are friends become lovers.”

But while the actors seem unsure about a romance for Meredith and Alex, Us Weekly sent Grey’s fans into meltdown last month after suggesting that the friends may already have hooked up in Season 13.

The site speculated that the February 2 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, titled “Jukebox Hero,” might already have hinted at a hook-up for Ellen and Justin’s characters, hinting that Meredith and Alex may have hooked up following a scene that showed them in bed together before fading to black.

However, the possible hook up hasn’t been alluded to in the following episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, which suggests any romance for the two is still to come.

But while the possibility of a Grey’s romance for Meredith and Alex still appears to be up in the air, that certainly hasn’t stopped fans of the ABC medical drama from throwing in their two cents on social media as the spoilers swirl. It turns out the dating teases have forged some pretty polarizing opinions.

Some Grey’s Anatomy viewers have been pretty vocal in their support of an Alex and Meredith hook-up leading to a full-blown romance for the friends, tweeting out their support for the friends dating on social media.

“Will Meredith and Alex just hook up already? #GreysAnatomy,” @Oh_heyitsher tweeted of a new Grey’s Anatomy romance, while @SawDawg15 wrote of the two potentially dating, “So here’s the thing, I’d kill to see Meredith and Alex date on Grey’s Anatomy!!”

But while some Grey’s viewers are championing Alex and Meredith finally dating on Grey’s Anatomy, others made it known that they’re most definitely against the idea.

“There are ACTUAL people in this world that think Meredith and Alex should date,” Grey Anatomy’s fan @londunn wrote of their disapproval of a possible romance, while @itstinnna hit back amid the dating speculation and spoilers, “If Meredith and Alex get together I am done that is the last straw.”

Are you pro Meredith and Alex dating in Grey’s Anatomy or against the friends becoming a romantic couple?

