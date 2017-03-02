Gwen Stefani Reportedly A ‘Nightmare’ To Work With On ‘The Voice’ Season 12

Gwen Stefani is making her highly anticipated return to The Voice in Season 12. While fans are excited about watching Stefani compete alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys, staff members on the show claim she’s acting like a total diva on set.

An inside source told Radar Online that staffers are tired of Stefani’s antics and the season hasn’t even began. “Gwen has been butting heads with so many people,” the insider shared. “She acts like she runs the show!”

Stefani hooked up with Shelton back in Season 9 after they both went through high-profile divorces. Stefani took a break for two seasons but was cast to replace Miley Cyrus this year. Despite her romance with Shelton, Stefani isn’t holding back any punches this season.

In a special promo clip, Stefani is shown using her connections to win potential team members. “I just did a country song,” she told a contestant. “With Blake Shelton. I got the hookup!”

Shelton naturally didn’t let Stefani get away with dropping his name. “That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up!”

With their romance stronger than ever, producers allegedly paid Shelton and Stefani a lot of money to get in front of the cameras once again. Unfortunately, the staffers don’t feel the same way about Stefani’s return.

“Sometimes Gwen seems like a completely different person that she used to be before she and Blake became super serious,” a source shared. “She used to be everyone’s favorite and now a lot of people can’t stand her because sometimes she acts like she owns the show and they are lucky to have her.”

Despite all the bad rumors, Us Magazine is reporting that Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys are getting along great. In fact, in a new Season 12 promo, Shelton discusses how dangerous and unassuming Keys can be and how it’s not a good idea to let her down. Stefani, on the other hand, had nothing but nice things to say about her long-time friend.

“Can you believe how amazing she is? I mean, the way she talks and explains herself,” Stefani said.

Happy bday to my homie @aliciakeys ❤️ #talentandheart Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

Of course, all of the coaches are taking aim at Shelton, who walked away the victor last season when his team member, Sundance Head, won it all. Speaking of Shelton, Rare County reports that Levine is feeling a little left out now that Stefani is back.

Levine and Shelton have shared a friendly rivalry over the years and have developed a strong bromance on the show. With Shelton spending more and more time with Stefani, however, Levine is starting to get jealous.

“Blake hasn’t been making time for me lately. I’m a little saddened by that,” Levine admitted. “Maybe a little jealous [too]. I miss my friend you know? It makes me super sad. I hope Blake will be my friend again.”

Levine was only poking fun at Shelton, who recently gave a speech in his honor at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The country crooner and No Doubt alum attended Levine’s star ceremony and appeared in high spirits at the event. Shelton even shared some heartwarming words about Levine and admitted he is a great friend.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl about Shelton and Stefani’s wedding. According to Life & Style Magazine, the couple was planning on tying the knot this year but have put the wedding plans on hold.

Instead of exchanging vows, Stefani and Shelton are allegedly focused on having a baby together. The two have not commented on the pregnancy rumors or the possibility of them getting married in 2017.

Fans can watch Stefani in action on the new season of The Voice, Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. This week only, tune in for a special Thursday episode as well.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC Universal]