Emma Watson Topless Picture Creates Controversy

Emma Watson recently bared her breast for a Vanity Fair shoot and she is looking stunning in white rope bolero from Burberry with the matching white skirt. However, fans of the Harry Potter movie actress are not pleased with her actions and are even calling her hypocrite for preaching feminism but not missing a chance to go topless for a shoot.

Emma Watson, who rose to fame after playing Hermione in the Harry Potter movie series, is Vanity Fair’s March cover star. One of the image from the photoshoot shows Watson wearing nothing but a cut-out crochet open top and a white lace skirt.

Apart from being a famous actress, Emma Watson is also a feminist campaigner and UN ambassador. She has helped girls from Zambia and Bangladesh to get a proper education. In July 2014, she was also appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. During her UN speech about HeForShe, she revealed how she was called bossy whilst the boys were not, and how at the age of 14, she was “sexualized by certain elements of the media.”

Emma’s act of going topless for Vanity Fair has prompted different reactions on Twitter, with many arguing that her act of going topless and revealing her breasts is a brave feminist move. However, a small number of people has suggested that the racy image was hypocritical given her position as a known feminist.

The Telegraph’s columnist, Julia Hartley-Brewer heavily criticized Emma Watson’s topless shoot. Julia shared the topless photo of Watson on her Twitter with a bold caption.

Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism… gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 1, 2017

She even questioned why posing almost nude for a magazine like Vanity Fair was in any way beneficial for women empowerment. Her accusation on the actress angered many of the actress’ fans, with people even claiming that there is no “dress code” for feminism.

You think this is bad? When she gave her speech to the UN you could see both bare ankles & a fairly serious amount of calf. Shameful. https://t.co/MyDUyMcO3E — Felix Gott (@Felixgott) March 1, 2017

Feminist: Page 3 girls? Topless? Ban them! Emma Watson topless? Brave and Stunning! #doublethink #hypocrisy — brett caton (@bcaton2) March 1, 2017

Apart from creating controversy among her fans and millions of followers, Emma also talked a lot about her upcoming fantasy film, Beauty And The Beast. During her interview with the publication, she talked about coming of age and revealed how the book alone helped her in the transition into “being a woman on-screen.”

Respect to Emma Watson. Feminism means a woman's OWN choice. If she wants to pose semi-topless its HER OWN choice not anyone else's. ☮️ pic.twitter.com/5WTwO1BrlC — UKHotties™ (@UKHotties) March 2, 2017

Watson also shed light on how being a celebrated star from such an early age has even caused her to question her career choice.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 10 or 11, and I’ve often thought, I’m so wrong for this job because I’m too serious; I’m a pain in the a**; I’m difficult; I don’t fit.” “But as I’ve got older, I’ve realized, No! Taking on those battles, the smaller ones and the bigger ones is who I am.”

In other news, she also revealed during her interview with Vanity why she no longer takes pictures with her fans. The young actress explained that by taking selfies with her fans in public places, her personal space is somehow affected. The actress even pointed out that her fans can see what she is wearing, where exactly she is at that moment, and who she is with.

“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.”

Emma Watson’s Beauty And The Beast is scheduled to release on March 17, 2017. What are your views on Emma Watson’s topless picture for Vanity Fair shoot? Do you think she has somehow created a controversy just by being brave for a photoshoot? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney]