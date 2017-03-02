Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Slams Ex James Harden As A Liar After Latest Diss

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly branding ex-boyfriend James Harden a liar after he calling dating Khloe the “worst year of his life.”

Khloe is allegedly now hitting back at James more than a year after their breakup, claiming he was lying after he said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he split with Kardashian because he didn’t like all the attention that surrounds her and her famous family members.

Khloe, who is now dating basketball Tristan Thompson, supposedly branded Harden a liar for his recent comments according to Hollywood Life and claimed that he actually loved living life in the public eye while they dated for eight months between June 2015 and February 2016.

“Khloe’s done nothing but love and support every man’s she’s been with and to hear James jab at her like that hurts,” a source close to the reality star told the site of how Kardashian reportedly reacted to Harden’s diss. “He knew from day one that she lives her life in front of the cameras and he was cool with that.”

The insider even went on to alleged that Harden supposedly “insisted” that his and Kardashian’s romance played out in the public eye.

“[Khloe] told him they didn’t have to be out on public, but he insisted,” claimed the source. “He loved the spotlight just as she did.”

Kardashian’s apparent response to her ex’s comments comes after James threw out a serious diss at his ex-girlfriend in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, claiming that he considers 2016 to be “the worst year of his life” and that he hated all the media attention that came with dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“I didn’t like all the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name and face out there. I don’t need that,” James told the site of why he and Kardashian split last year. “It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me.”

“I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares?… It was unnecessary stuff that trickled down to my teammates as well,” Harden then continued of the media bubble that surrounds Kardashian and her famous family members, adding that he “had to eliminate that.”

But while Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend James Harden is blaming the intense media spotlight surrounding Kardashian and her family members for their split in his pretty scathing diss, Khloe claimed last year shortly after their breakup that she and Harden actually called it quits because he cheated and didn’t want to be monogamous in their relationship.

Kardashian claimed Harden cheated on her on her now canceled talk show Kocktails with Khloe last year according to People, claiming at the time that she “didn’t want to put up” with Harden not being monogamous, which led to their breakup.

“I wanted it but I wanted to be realistic,” Kardashian continued last year of James’ supposed cheating on her defunct E! show. “He wanted to be committed, then, wasn’t committed and I got the receipts to prove it.”

Khloe and James haven’t exactly been on the best terms following their breakup in the months that followed, as sources claimed that Harden even issued a pretty scathing diss at Khloe in the form of advice to his fellow basketball star Tristan last year after hearing that he and Kardashian were dating.

A source told Hollywood Life that James supposedly dissed his ex and branded Khloe as a “curse” following their breakup while allegedly urging Tristan, who has been seriously dating Kardashian for around six months, to stay as far away from Kardashian and her family as possible.

“Khloe was a good woman but she was also a curse,” a source said last year, adding that Harden has supposedly been telling friends following their relationship was “a huge distraction” for him, particularly when it came to his basketball career.

“[Tristan’s] days of being an NBA champ are over if he continues to date Khloe,” continued the insider of the supposed diss and advice James dished out to Tristan when it comes to dating Kardashian. “James thinks he should have fun with her now but unload her once the season begins.”

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian firing back at James Harden and allegedly calling him out as a liar for his recent comments about their breakup?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images and Erika Goldring/Getty Images for GQ]