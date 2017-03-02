‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn And Tyler Baltierra: Infidelity ‘Goes Both Ways’

Catelynn Lowell recently accused Tyler Baltierra of cheating — and now he’s returning the favor! Radar Online reports that Baltierra bashed Lowell for cheating on him in a series of social media posts. Did Lowell really cheat on him?

“Well it goes both ways,” Baltierra wrote on Twitter. “Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week.”

The comments are referring to Lowell’s earlier post, where she shared a picture of a cocktail and wrote, “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the back and forth really started after a rumor surfaced that Baltierra cheated on Lowell. The Teen Mom star later joked about the reports on social media, saying, “Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well, I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him… Idk it was dark and I was drunk.”

Catelynn Lowell's Husband Tyler Admits Cheating Bombshell 'i … : https://t.co/O5DBVQRxNr .,, pic.twitter.com/9oiIHermTb — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) February 20, 2017

Lowell later stated, “Well, since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

An inside source claims that the cheating never made it on the show because producers covered it up. The story apparently didn’t fit in with the storyline this year and everyone involved turned a blind eye. When the story eventually leaked, Lowell and Baltierra joked about it on social media without ever seriously addressing the issue.

All jokes aside, the rumors created some drama after Lowell’s mom, April Brockmiller, addressed them on Facebook. Brockmiller wrote that Lowell should consider leaving Baltierra if he really did cheat on her. She also said that she was worried about how their kid would react to the news.

Lowell tried to play off the comments by saying they were really about her sister. For fans, the rumors of infidelity were not that surprising. In fact, Baltierra and Lowell have fought a lot on the current season of Teen Mom OG, so it wouldn’t be all that shocking if they were unfaithful.

The majority of their issues stem from Lowell’s struggle with depression and anxiety after giving birth to her latest child. Although she went through treatment to get help for her problems, they almost proved too much for Baltierra to handle.

At one point, Baltierra snapped at Lowell for being unable to get out of her funk. He even warned her that if she relapsed to her old ways then he wouldn’t stick around and wait until she got better.

Baltierra and Lowell tied the knot back in the summer of 2015. They have two daughters together — Carly and Novalee. They had Carly when they were teenagers and decided to give her up for adoption.

My baby and her chickens ???????????? #countrygirl #livingthelife A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:39am PST

Until more is revealed, it’s hard to say whether or not the cheating rumors are true. It’s safe to assume that Baltierra and Lowell are just kidding around and fans can only hope that they have remained faithful to each other throughout the years.

While we wait to learn more, In Touch Weekly reports that Baltierra recently praised the other fathers on Teen Mom OG for raising step-children. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Baltierra gave props to Taylor McKinney and Cole DeBoer for raising kids that aren’t their own.

Maci Bookout and McKinney are raising her two children from previous relationships, Jayde and Maverick. Chelsea Houska and DeBoer, meanwhile, are parenting one kid from her relationship with Adam Lind. They also welcomed their first baby in January.

At the same time, People reports that Lowell and Baltierra are getting along better with Carly’s adoptive parents. In fact, Lowell recently shared a note on Instagram about how Nova got to talk to Carly, who just sent her a cute miss you card.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG are expected to premiere later in 2017.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1]