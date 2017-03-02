Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Kiss 100 Times In ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ Takes

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo kiss over a hundred times for Descendants Of The Sun takes. The popularly called SongSong couple are revealed to be taking so many kiss retakes to cover all the angles for the Kdrama series.

The director of the Kdrama series Descendants Of The Sun, Kim Sihyeong revealed to Singapore La that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo need to kiss numerous times so that the best kissing scenes of the SongSong couple can be picked.

Sihyeong added that it is mostly Hye Kyo who asks for retakes as she wants to be happy with the scene that is filmed. The director further said that after the first season’s filming of the Descendants Of The Sun and all of the kissing scenes, last of which was shot in Greece, there was a warm feeling on the set.

According to the director, the Descendants Of The Sun co-stars look like good friends. However, there are rumors that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are in fact dating. Fans of the KBS series really wishes to see the SongSong couple to make their relationship work in real life.

With all the rumors surrounding the popular Kdrama co-stars, Kim Sihyeong revealed a very shocking thing for the fans. He said that Joong Ki addresses to Hye Kyo as either his senior due to the four-year age gap or as his sister.

That being said, the Descendants Of The Sun actress did drop a major clue of her romantic relationship with Joong Ki when she revealed in an interview that kissing her co-star and his romantic pick-up lines make her “heart flutter.” The actors have never officially confirmed their relationship but fans find it hard to not want to see them together.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo romantic relationship rumors are really enjoyed by the actors. In an interview with KBS World, the Descendants Of The Sun actor revealed that they are aware of the rumors and actually enjoy them.

“Hye-Kyo and I are both aware of those rumors, and we are really enjoying them. We even talk about them during company dinners.”

In addition, clear hints were dropped by cosmetic brand Laneige, whose brand ambassador is Hye Kyo, when they congratulated her on married life with her Oppa on their official Facebook page. Though the post did not mention anything more than Oppa, fans assumed that the brand was talking about Joong Ki only. Laneige and Hye Kyo’s agency, United Artists did not comment on the matter.

The 2016 KBS Drama Award winning actress also added to fans’ excitement when she talked about marriage and love. During her interview with Asia One, the 35-year-old actress said that she has rosy views about love but also accepts reality when they do not work.

“I devote myself fully to a relationship and never turn back when it is over. If it doesn’t work out, nevertheless (I devoted myself to it), it’s just a relationship that will never work.”

She added that she does not understand the concept of being friends with the person with whom you have broken up. The South Korean actress also revealed that she does feel pressured to get married and have kids due to people around her, who are already ahead in this department of life.

“It gets harder and harder though. There are a limited number of people you can meet and you become pickier at judging people. Also, you lose your fantasies about marriage when you hear from those married couples.”

The Descendants Of The Sun co-stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo might not be a couple in real life but fans get to see and rejoice their romance onscreen. Tell us in comments if you want to see the SongSong couple to date in real life.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images and Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Burberry]