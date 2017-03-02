Lala Kent Is Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After ‘Married Boyfriend’ Rumors

Lala Kent is returning to Vanderpump Rules after month of rumors regarding her allegedly married boyfriend.

Although the singer and actress had a rough time filming the fifth season of the show, a new report claims that after quitting the series in December of last year, Lala Kent will soon be seen making her return. However, she won’t be returning to her full-time role. Instead, she will simply be seen on the reunion special where she will get one last say about the events of Season 5 — and officially say her goodbyes to the cast.

On March 1, Us Weekly revealed that multiple sources have confirmed Lala Kent’s return to the show, revealing she and her co-stars filmed the reunion special with executive producer Andy Cohen on Friday, February 24.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent butted heads on and off with Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie Shay, but ultimately, she reportedly got back into their good graces and throughout the reunion taping, they were seen spending time with one another.

“[Lala Kent] hung out with Scheana and Ariana the whole time [while filming the reunion],” a magazine insider revealed.

Lala Kent and Scheana Marie Shay are “texting and talking all the time,” the source continued. However, when it comes to Kent’s future with Vanderpump Rules, the “Feeling You” singer only attended the reunion “to say her piece” and inform her co-stars that she “would not be back.”

Lala Kent first confirmed she would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules in a statement to Too Fab on February 12.

“I’m excited for people to watch me exit because it’s just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am,” Lala Kent explained at the time. “I watch the show sometimes and I’m like that’s not me. I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that. I’m excited for people to watch me leave Vanderpump Rules to be quite honest.”

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” she continued. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

At the end of last year, around the time Lala Kent announced her exit from Vanderpump Rules, All About the Real Housewives shared a report regarding the possibility of Randall Emmett being Kent’s mystery man. According to the report, Emmett is married to actress Ambyr Childers, but has been spotted with Kent in the past. Emmett was also seen wearing a bracelet that appeared to be identical to one worn by Kent’s boyfriend in one of her Instagram photos, which has since been deleted.

Although Lala Kent suggested she was dating an athlete who didn’t want to risk his endorsements during an appearance on The Tomorrow Show, via Perez Hilton, All About the Real Housewives‘ report was seemingly confirmed by Lala Kent’s co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who both mentioned Randall on Twitter.

As for Lala Kent, she has continuously denied that she is dating a married man and will likely do so again when she’s seen reuniting with her co-stars at the reunion special.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. No word yet on when the reunion special will air.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]