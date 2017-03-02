Emma Stone Becomes Style Queen And Batgirl Contender Despite Potty Mouth

Every award season, a celebrity stands out as the queen of style. In past years, it’s been Jennifer Lawrence successfully combining fabulous fashions with a shoot-from-the-hip honesty that charmed her fans. But this year, Emma Stone has stepped up as the style queen. And despite her potty mouth, Emma also is a fan favorite for Batgirl.

E News pointed out that Jennifer Lawrence used to reign on the red carpet in stunning styles. Jennifer’s bubbly personality and occasional falls made her a delight in interviews, and her off-script moments often made talk shows memorable. But this award season, Emma Stone seems to have become the new J-Law.

Both Emma and Jennifer provide the charm that some celebrities seem to lack, with a warmth that makes them seem like the girl next door (albeit a very well-dressed, perfectly made-up girl next door). There are those stars who seek to inspire, and then those who, like Stone and Lawrence, seem more like pals than idols.

However, Emma also proved her talent this year, with nominations followed by wins for her star role in La La Land. Stone took home the Golden Globe as well as the Oscar, and she also topped the list of those actresses who stunned on the red carpet and the stage.

And then, just like Jennifer Lawrence, Emma doesn’t try to hold back how she really feels. While J-Law remains (along with her best friend Amy Schumer) famed for her potty mouth, Stone also doesn’t seem to have a filter when it comes to her language.

At the Oscars, with the drama of the Best Picture mix-up still in the spotlight, Emma made no attempt to disguise her feelings, calling it the “craziest thing ever” and letting go with her potty mouth before a room filled with reports.

“I f–king love Moonlight.”

As for her Academy Awards fashion, Stone flaunted her figure in a glittering gold gown, with her hair offering a throwback to old-time Hollywood styles. But could Emma go from Oscars red carpet style to Batgirl? Some fans think that the answer is yes.

Although it is not yet confirmed, MovieWeb reported on speculation that “Batgirl will make her DCEU debut in the upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off Gotham City Sirens, which will serve as a showcase for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.”

And it’s not just the debut of Batgirl that’s got fans speculating. Some have gone so far as to put Emma Stone at the top of contenders to take on the role of Batgirl. What would Stone look like in that role?

Artist Boss Logic answered that question on Twitter.

“Emma Stone – Batgirl, even tho I want her to play this I would still love for her to be in the marvel universe with @brielarson,” tweeted the artist.

Fans responded with enthusiasm, and the artist’s rendition on Instagram also won praise.

“I won’t accept anyone but her for Barbara Gordon,” posted one commentator about BossLogic’s artwork showing Emma Stone as Batgirl.

“Emma Stone as Barbara Gordon would be so epiiiiic!” gushed another.

Revised my Batgirl – #emmastone fixed her hands and uploaded to my ArtStation, link in bio A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:26am PST

As for whether that enthusiasm for Emma Stone as Batgirl will be realized, Stone already has several commitments, including starring in the tennis bio-pic Battle of the Sexes and playing Cruella de Vil in a reboot of the 101 Dalmatians film.

When it comes to Emma’s role in Battle of the Sexes, E News reported that the 28-year-old actress already is earning mention as a possible best actress nominee.

Stone plays tennis legend Billie Jean King in the sports drama, which features the famous 1973 televised match between King and Bobby Riggs (played by Steve Carell). The film also shows King’s journey as she “comes to terms with being a lesbian,” according to the media outlet.

And while it’s still not Batgirl, Emma also will have a chance to show off her acting skills when she takes on the role of 101 Dalmatians‘ villainess, Cruella de Vil, in Disney’s movie Cruella. The live-action fairy tale will be an origin story like 2014’s Maleficent, according to Us Weekly.

Stone’s role will require her to find a way to distinguish herself from Glenn Close, who played that same character the 1996 live-action 101 Dalmatians and its follow-up film in 2000, 102 Dalmatians.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]