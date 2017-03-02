Priscilla Presley: Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Are With Me, Money Will Be Sorted

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley’s mother and the widow of Elvis Presley, is speaking out about Lisa Marie’s messy divorce and court fight with Michael Lockwood, Lisa’s $7 million debt, and her twins, which are currently living with their grandmother. According to 71-year-old Priscilla, who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, there have been a lot of rumors about Lisa Marie Presley’s divorce, but the family is trying to resolve the situation with dignity.

Last year, 48-year-old Lisa Marie Presley has filed for divorce from her husband, 55-year-old Michael Lockwood. In the court papers, Lisa Marie claimed she is now broke, and is around $7 million in debt. The messy divorce also includes a custody battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s twins with Michael, eight-year-old Harper and Finley. The twins were moved into protective custody, as reported by the Inquisitr, after Lisa Marie allegedly found sexually explicit images of children on her husband’s computer.

According to Lisa Marie Presley’s legal documents which were filed last month, the inappropriate photos of children were found on Michael Lockwood’s laptop. While law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation, no charges have been filed at this point, but Lisa Marie Presley’s twins were moved to protective custody, and are living with their grandmother, Priscilla Presley. Lockwood’s attorney, meanwhile, called Lisa Marie’s allegations “highly sensational, inaccurate, and unproven.”

“It is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court’s publicly accessible files.”

Priscilla Presley was asked about Lisa Marie Presley’s financial situation, following her daughter’s claim to the courts that she is in debt. The debt statement came after Michael Lockwood, claiming that his wife “understated her trust fund income,” requested through the courts $40,000 per month in spousal support from his wife, and $100,000 for attorney’s fees, as part of the divorce settlements. According to Lisa Marie, she only receives $100,000 every month, from a trust set up by her father, Elvis Presley.

“This is very personal, and we’re still going through a lot of different scenarios,” Priscilla Presley said, when asked about Lisa Marie’s finances.

“There’s been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, and a lot of everything which always goes along with these situations. Nothing is sorted out yet. Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children.”

As for Lisa Marie Presley’s twins, they are living with Priscilla Presley, who says they are doing great at her Beverly Hills home.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them. They’ve been with me for – it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

Last week, Priscilla posted two photos of Lisa Marie’s twins on her Instagram account, dispelling rumors that the girls were in foster care, and thanking fans for their positive support.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support. ???? A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

According to a source who spoke with Closer Weekly, Lisa Marie Presley’s twins keep asking for their mother and father, but Priscilla is the perfect carer for them at this point, as she’s trying to pick up the pieces “of this shattered family.”

“She can take care of her granddaughters better than anyone. She’s taking them to school and playdates. Of course, they ask about Mommy and Daddy, but they have Priscilla, who calmly tells them everything will be OK.”

With such a heated battle over money, custody, and sexual allegations, one can only hope Lisa Marie Presley’s children won’t get caught in the crossfire. For now, it’s good to know they at least have their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, to take care of them until legal matters are settled.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]