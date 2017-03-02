Lisa Vanderpump Leaving ‘RHOBH’ To Focus On New Dog Rescue?

Lisa Vanderpump is getting ready for the grand opening of her new dog rescue in Los Angeles. The rescue center is a first for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who currently balances her time between two reality shows. Will Vanderpump leave RHOBH and focus on her new business venture?

Reality Tea reports that Vanderpump announced the opening of her dog rescue on social media. The center is located in Los Angeles and will work towards saving animals from certain death in other shelters.

“It will be a first of its kind,” Vanderpump told fans on Twitter.

LA News Lisa Vanderpump Opens Dog Rescue Center https://t.co/o2unL1mdke pic.twitter.com/L3wuWlvoW2 — Los Angeles News (@LosAngeles_NC) March 2, 2017

In addition to the dog shelter, Vanderpump will continue her work with Stop Yulin Forever and promote animal rights awareness around the globe. While Vanderpump is clearly active promoting animal rights, Too Fab reports that being an advocate for animals wasn’t something she planned.

“It’s kind of ironic, really, because I’m not a tree-hugging, animal advocate,” she admitted. “I just wanted to make a rescue center that people wanted to go to.”

For the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, that means creating a center full of style and substance. Vanderpump believes that if people are comfortable and happy in an environment then they are more likely to open up their wallets and adopt.

Getting my sexy on.. rescued this morning! #vanderpuffed @vanderpumpdogs A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

The dog shelter is, of course, painted in Vanderpump’s staple pink. It also features a puppy palace complete with plush rugs and comfy couches, for humans and pups alike. In other words, it’s kind of like SUR for puppies.

According to Monsters and Critics, Vanderpump’s passion for canines stems from her own pets. Vanderpump and her husband, Ken, own several breeds of dogs and have a long history of donating money to improve dog welfare. They even have their own company, called The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which aims to help save dogs and advocate for better treatment.

Between Lisa Vanderpump’s business ventures and her time on RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules, it isn’t clear how she is going to make time for it all. As if that isn’t enough, Inquisitr reports that Vanderpump might be set to launch her second spin-off.

To make matters worse, an inside source revealed that Vanderpump is tired of all the drama on RHOBH. She hasn’t said anything official about quitting the show, but the insider claims that she would rather focus on her animal advocacy and start a show about her pet center.

From grooming to retail & adoption, The @VanderpumpDogs Rescue Center will be a sexy little place for all things doggy! We open Thursday- follow @vanderpumpdogs for updates!! ????????#VanderpumpDogs A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:54am PST

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is over all of the fighting going on right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” the source shared. “But she cannot stand the cattiness, and she really does not care what anyone thinks of her anymore.”

The insider added that Vanderpump is negotiating with producers to start another reality spin-off. While Vanderpump Rules focuses on her restaurant, the new show would center on her new dog rescue.

Nothing is official, but Vanderpump’s behavior on the RHOBH seems to agree with all the rumors. On the latest episode, Vanderpump declined an invitation to a party after learning that Lisa Rinna was also invited. Rinna and Vanderpump have feuded all season long and it now looks like Vanderpump would rather avoid Rinna than continue the fight.

#RHOBH Lisa Vanderpump- How could Lisa Rinna Say That and Not remember? https://t.co/oanPbjBmpJ pic.twitter.com/HwX4V3v0pU — Real Mr. Housewife (@realmrhousewife) February 22, 2017

Whether or not this means Vanderpump is on the out is yet to be seen. She has been a part of the show since its launch in 2011 and her departure would certainly be a major shakeup for the franchise.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo. Fans can also watch Vanderpump when Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights.

