‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Girardi Promises ‘100 Percent Erika Jayne’ On ‘DWTS’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has been a mainstay of the popular Bravo TV reality show for the past two seasons. She’s also had a successful career as a dance-pop diva, billed under the name of her “alter-ego” Erika Jayne. And now that she’s on Dancing with the Stars, the 45-year-old singer/actress claims that it’s going to be all about her alter-ego when the show’s next season begins later this month.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that Erika Girardi, a.k.a. Erika Jayne, would be part of Dancing with the Stars‘ 24th season, which premieres on Monday, March 20 and introduces fans to a and their professional partners. She will be partnered with Gleb Savchenko, and in Bravo TV’s own report on her inclusion in the show, Girardi said that her experience pulling off sultry dance moves in her music videos may be the edge she needs to help her perform well on DWTS Season 24.

“It gives me a little extra sass for sure. I’m not shy.”

As Erika Jayne, Girardi has released a number of dance hits under that name, starting with the 2007 chart-topper “Roller Coaster” and most recently including another number one hit on the Billboard dance charts, 2016’s “How Many F**ks.” And as Nylon reported last year, it hasn’t been easy for Erika to separate her identity as lawyer Tom Girardi’s wife and her “over-the-top onstage persona” on RHOBH, just as she had planned when she joined the show in 2015. This took place as she mistakenly confused both these personas when answering a question about hair care.

“I’m sorry; Erika Girardi likes her hair straight without a lot of product, just a really good blow-dry,” she said at the time, quickly correcting herself. “Erika Jayne likes her hair ropey with a lot of product, really rock star and wild.”

Yes, it can truly be hard to show one side of your personality in one show, and a completely different side in another. But in an interview with Fox News, Erika Girardi said that she’s planning to “push the limit,” and to focus on her edgy dance-pop star identity and not her RHOBH image as the toned-down wife of a high-powered lawyer.

“(It’s going to be) 100 perfect [sic] Erika Jayne.”

She also is hoping to “push every limit” when it comes to the costumes ABC will allow her to wear on DWTS, and that’s something Savchenko told Fox News he is alright with and is looking forward to. Speaking to E! Online about what he expects from Erika Jayne on Dancing with the Stars, Savchenko also expressed confidence that he and his celebrity partner will win it all in Season 24.

“I have a great partner. I’ve already pretty much won. But we just need to do a little bit of dancing. I can’t wait to get in the studio for our first rehearsal. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

While Girardi says that she’s feeling a bit nervous as to doing the dance routines required of her, she added that she has the support of fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, who competed on DWTS in 2006 and 2013 respectively.

“Lisa Vanderpump told me to have a good time and Lisa Rinna told me it was the best time of her life and she’d never been in better shape.”

Erika also happens to have the support of another important person in her life – her husband Tom Girardi. She told E! Online that Tom is her “biggest cheerleader” and her “biggest fan,” and had encouraged her to “have a good time” on the show. And just in case you’re wondering, she also repeated her statement that it’s going to be all Erika Jayne on Dancing with the Stars, adding that “Erika Girardi’s not even here — we left her at home.”

