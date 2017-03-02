Robert Pattinson Not Returning As Edward Cullen In Future ‘Twilight’ Movies

There are millions of fans who want Robert Pattinson to return as Edward Cullen in the new Twilight-related movie, but Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend has made it clear that he is done portraying the role of a vampire who marries a human girl.

Ever since Kristen and Robert parted their ways after their official breakup, fans of Twilight saga were hoping to see them portraying the same character. Hopes of everyone touched the sky when Lionsgate co-chairman announced during his interview that if Stephenie Meyer will come up with an idea for Twilight characters, then the studio has no problem with the future projects.

As for now, nothing has been officially confirmed about the future of new Twilight-related movies. That being said, Kristen Stewart has revealed in her earlier interviews that as long as the new projects would not interfere with her personal life, she has no problem in reuniting with Robert Pattinson.

“To be honest with you, I would be interested. I’d be kind of fascinated, but it wouldn’t emotionally affect me one way or the other,” she added.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson has made it clear to his fans that he is done playing the same role over and over again. He also revealed that as an actor, he is open to all the possibilities but would like to try some more challenging roles.

Robert was just 22-years-old when he was first cast as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga five-part movie adaptation. Within a few days, the actor became one of the most famous young stars in the Hollywood. During his earlier interview with Elle France, the Harry Potter movie actor revealed that the fans who loved his character of Edward are now all grown up and even they want him to see playing some new challenging roles in future because “they didn’t want to see all their lives Robert Pattinson playing a vampire.”

This would not be the first time Robert has talked about the possibility of his reprising the role of Edward Cullen in future Twilight-related movies.

During his earlier Q&A in Brussels, Pattinson revealed why he hated the lead character from the Twilight saga.

“…The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself.”

Apart from this, he has even shown his disdain for the vampire-human romantic saga and its author. During a video interview with E! Online, which has been widely quoted before it’s removal, Robert was seen talking about his hatred for the entire story.

“When I read it… I was convinced that Stephenie was convinced that she was Bella, and… It was like it was a book that wasn’t supposed to be published, like reading her – her sort of sexual fantasy about some – especially when she says that it was based on a dream, and it’s like, ‘Oh, then I had a dream about this really sexy guy’ and she just writes this book about it, and there’s some things about Edward that are just so specific that… I was just convinced that this woman is mad, she’s completely mad, and she’s in love with her own fictional creation.”

In other news, Celeb Dirty Laundry recently claimed that Kristen has dropped out from her reunion film with Robert Pattinson and instead, going to portray a much similar role in upcoming thriller film, Underwater. Gossip Cop debunked the publication’s claim and reported that it is actually true that Kristen is going to feature in Underwater but at the same time she has not opted out from a movie featuring her with Robert because there are no plans for a new Twilight movie.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]