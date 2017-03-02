Is ‘The Bachelor’ Sexist? Should Nick Viall Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017?

Nick Viall has been “allowed” to join the Dancing With The Stars 2017 cast. As The Bachelor is heading towards the finale, Nick was quick to grab the opportunity to grab another ABC show. He is expected to join DWTS soon after he (hopefully) finds love. However, ex-Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe raised questions after she slammed Mike Fleiss for giving Nick the permission to join the dance reality show. She claims that she was not given permission to do so, when she got an offer from the DWTS a couple of years back. The Season 11 Bachelorette alumni now alleges that men and women are treated differently in the TV industry.

When Bristowe was asked why there was no Bachelorette stars on Dancing With The Stars, she said she had been offered to join the show in 2015. However, it was Fleiss who refused to give permission to her. The creator of The Bachelor apparently told her that he did not like to have people on the show, who would seek “fame after his show.” Fleiss was quick to react to Kaitlyn’s claims. He said she would have his “total support” in case she wanted to join the Dancing With The Stars 2017 cast.

While Kaitlyn Bristowe initially expressed herself on Twitter, she explained her side of the story in detail later on in a statement. According to her, it is about allowing the same opportunities to both women and men. However, she alleges it is not the case for those who take part in The Bachelor shows. When she had the opportunity to join the Dancing With The Stars 2015 cast, she faced refusal from Fleiss. Her fiancé Shawn Booth too wanted her to be a part of the show. Being a dancer, she told The Bachelor creator that it was her passion. But, Fleiss had a different perspective about it.

“I was told Shawn should be my only passion.”

Bristowe says in her exclusive statement to ET that she hopes for equal opportunities given to both the Bachelors and the Bachelorettes. She believes both should have the opportunity to “choose whatever will make them happy.” “My hope in speaking out is that future Bachelorettes are given the same opportunity as Bachelors,” she says in the statement. “Whether it be a wedding, to dance, or another show.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s statement right after the Dancing With The Stars 2017 cast was announced on Good Morning America. It was revealed that The Bachelor Nick Viall, who had failed to win The Bachelorette 2015, would perform in the show. Chris Soules, the Bachelor star who took part in DWTS Season 20, says he was the last Bachelor who was allowed to take part in the dance reality show. When he came to know about Nick’s desire to join the show, he said he was not sure if the makers of The Bachelor would allow anybody else to join the show “for whatever reason.” “I don’t know why they didn’t let Kaitlyn do it,” he said. “Some things happen in that world that I don’t understand, I’ll never try to.”

According to Huffington Post, The Bachelor Nick Viall is going to perform with Peta Murgatroyd. The Australian dancer has won the dance show on two occasions. Dancing With The Stars 2017 will be her chance to win it for the third time. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if The Bachelor makers react to the sexism claims.

