Donald Trump Impeachment Odds Changed After Speech At The Congress

Donald Trump’s recent speech at the Congress proved that he is indeed the people’s man and will do everything in his power to build a great nation for coming generations. That being said, his impeachment odds have changed drastically in the past few weeks.

Donald Trump’s impeachment odds are currently trending all over the internet. There are thousands of people who are betting in favor or against Trump. On one hand, there are around a million people, who have officially signed a petition to urge the Congress to remove him from the office, and now there are others who are interested in making money out of it.

The recent numbers from Europe’s famous websites that deals with online betting have revealed the odds of Donald Trump’s impeachment in his first year only.

Ladbrokes has a special feature on their website titled, “Donald Trump Specials.” According to them, there are following events for which players can bet:

Donald Trump will serve a full term at 10/11. These odds are similar to his impeachment or resignation before the end of first term. On the other hand, 1/2 is the current odd according to the website that indicates that Trump would not be re-elected as President of the United States in 2020. At the same time, the odds of him winning a noble prize are 25/1.

Apart from this, Ladbrokes also has another betting option that allows the players to make money on his replacement. According to them, odds of him getting replaced by an acting president are 9/4 for 2017, 9/2 for 2018, 8/1 for 2019, 16/1 for 2020, and 2/1 for 2021.

On the other hand, the rates offered by Paddypowers have also changed. According to them, Donald Trump’s impeachments proceedings will be brought to the House of Representatives in the upcoming years and the rates they are offering for this are 3/1 for 2017, 17/2 for 2018, 16/1 for 2019, and 20/1 for 2020.

Meanwhile, Bovada suggests that the odds of Trump completing a full term as the President of the United States at near even as well. A $140 bet on his full term as the president will pay off $100, while a $100 bet that his term will be cut short and he will be impeached or resign from his post will pay the player $110.

Many legal experts from around the country have already suggested that in just one month, Donald Trump has done enough that will make Congress consider the plea of everyone for his impeachment. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has made it clear that Trump’s executive order that bans citizens of Muslim-majority country are enough for his removal from the office. If this was not it, then Waters has also openly criticized Donald Trump’s associates and during her recent interview, she has even called the members of his cabinet “a bunch of scumbags.”

However, removing a sitting president is not in the hands of people who are filling online petition, but it is the job of the Senate and the House. The House of Representatives can vote to impeach an official, but in reality, it’s the Senate who actually tries the case of the removal of the president and the vice-president.

Donald Trump’s rumored association with the Russian government has already created a lot of tension in just the first month of his presidency. According to a report from The Sun, the American president at one point, has even defended the Russian president over claims he murders his enemies.

That being said, Donald Trump’s impeachment is not easy and so far, the sitting president has not done anything that will create consternation in the political circle. Do you think that the odds of Donald Trump’s impeachment are looking in his favor? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images]