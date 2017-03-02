Brad Pitt Reportedly Texts Jennifer Aniston! Does She Still Love Him?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have become the talk of the town after reports emerged that the exes have reconnected. According to Us Weekly, the 53-year-old actor has been texting the 48-year-old actress again amidst his divorce drama from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood hunk and the former Friends star have been married for five years before they got divorced in 2005. The two started living separate lives ever since their break up, but the actor seems to have found an opportunity to get in touch with the blonde beauty now that he is finally single.

Pitt reportedly managed to track Aniston’s number from his contacts so he could greet her on her birthday last February 11. The former husband and wife allegedly started talking after he wished her a happy birthday. He also confided in her about his divorce from the Maleficent star and custody battle of their children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” an insider revealed.

Jennifer Aniston has already moved on with Justin Theroux whom she secretly got married to in 2015. The Mother’s Day star reportedly had a romantic getaway in Mexico with her hubby on Valentine’s Day and birthday. This could mean that the 45-year-old actor was aware Brad texted his wife since they were together. Could Jen’s reunion with her ex-husband cause trouble in their marriage?

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” an insider said. “He knows Jen just wants to be nice.”

The Leftovers star seems to trust his wife so much to let her continue getting in touch with her ex-husband. Just a few weeks after the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars filed for a divorce, there were reports that Brad Pitt called up Jennifer Aniston after she sent him a text message.

OK! magazine reported that the former husband and wife even made plans to reunite at the Pitt’s beach house in California. A source revealed that the exes considered that place as a romantic getaway because they used to spend a lot of time together at the beach house when they were still married. However, Jennifer’s rep told Hollywood Life that the story is not true.

Pitt and Aniston hasn’t confirmed nor denied yet if they have reconnected, but it left many people wondering what the actor’s intention was for reaching out to her again. Does he want to win his ex-wife back? If this is the case, most people would presume that he has no chance since the actress is happily married to Theroux. However, Jennifer revealed in an interview before that Brad still has a special place in her heart despite their controversial break up.

“I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it.”

“We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot—about healing, and about fun. We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship,” she added. “The sad thing, for me, is the way it’s been reduced to a Hollywood cliché—or maybe it’s just a human cliché. I have a lot of compassion for everyone going through this.”

It’s been more than 10 years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got divorced so the love she has for him has probably faded. She admitted that both of them changed which caused tensions in their relationship, but they also tried their best to save their marriage. However, the actress confessed that there are still things that aren’t clear to her so getting reconnected with her ex-husband will probably help answer all her questions.

“I just don’t know what happened,” Jen admits. “There’s a lot I don’t understand, a lot I don’t know, and probably never will know, really. So I choose to take away with me as much integrity and dignity and respect for what that relationship was as I can.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]