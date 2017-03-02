Nicole Kidman strips down for a bold sex scene in Big Little Lies as she plays the role of a battered wife from her abusive husband Perry. The episode two of the series depicts Celeste, the wife who was seducing her husband with a sex show. We see a bold and daring version of Nicole Kidman as she strips down for the bold sex scene.

Nicole Kidman’s character in Big Little Lies

A couple played by Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright and Alexander Skarsgard as Perry Wright had a little introduction in the first episode of the new HBO series. All we know was that they have a complicated relationship, yet on the second episode, they were given longer exposure which revealed the couple’s true colors. Perry is an abusive husband who likes to beat and torment his wife. At one point, he forced Celeste to have sex with him and the show does little to cover the x-rated scenes.

On another scene, Nicole Kidman strips down as she seduces her on-screen husband with an explicit online sex show. The Aussie actress lifted her blouse and provocatively teased her husband with her cleavage and slim body. Lingerie clad, we then see her lying on the bed and performed a disturbing act while her husband watches on.

Then, Perry struck her around the head and took advantage of the situation, performing a violent sex scene with his wife. The shocking scene reveals Celeste as a battered wife and could only cower in fear when her husband is around. After the despicable act, Celeste/Nicole who stripped down for the bold sex scene examined the bruises caused by her husband.

Nicole Kidman’s mysterious altering of her Armani Privé gown at the Oscars

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of sensational in her cream-colored Armani Privé gown. Everyone agreed that she deserved to be among one of the Best Dressed List at the Oscars on Sunday. However, only a few knew that the 49-year-old star had quietly suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The actress wore a stunning custom-made gown which features glittering silver embroidery and sequined straps that were crisscrossed at the back. The gown’s color highlighted her porcelain skin and glamorous makeup. Nicole looked absolutely breathtaking with her hair in a low classic bun and her lips painted in matte crimson.

But halfway through the program, Nicole was seen backstage with the crisscrossed straps now altered to look like a halter around her neck. Most noticeable of all was strayed ends of the straps which appears to be hastily cut by a pair of scissors either by Nicole or by her stylist.

There were claims that the Oscar winner probably altered her gown due to the irritation from the gown’s beads which resulted in red blotches around her neckline. Then there were also reports that the gown’s straps came loose during Jimmy Kimmel’s segment in which tourists are able to meet and greet celebrities. Nicole was seen hugging the tourists and even receiving a hug and a kiss on the hand by a male fan named Gary.

Gary Alan Coe, or commonly known as “Gary from Chicago” caused quite a positive commotion during the Academy Awards as he was just released from prison, three days before the Oscars to be exact. He served in the California prison for 20 years due to multiple felonies committed. According to Daily Mail, he was once convicted of “attempted rape by force or fear” but this wasn’t the reason why he was sentenced to jail. Nonetheless, Gary has vowed to change for the better.

Could this be the reason why Nicole suffered a wardrobe malfunction? Even so, the actress was unfazed by it and appeared to be in good spirits after the ceremony.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]