Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘100%’ Pregnant With A Baby Girl At 48

Jennifer Aniston stunned the crowd in her Versace gown at the Oscars – but it wasn’t without consequence. Mirror reports that Kathy Hilton now claims the actress is pregnant with a girl. Is the former Friends star expecting a baby with Justin Theroux?

The mother of Paris Hilton took to Twitter to announce the news and even declared that Aniston was having a girl. “Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl 100 percent!!!!!!!!!!!”

According to Daily Mail, the post confused fans, who asked if Kathy meant Natalie Portman, who is getting ready for the birth of her second kid with Benjamin Millepied. In reply, Kathy assured everyone that she was referring to Aniston. She did, however, delete the post a few hours later.

Aniston looked absolutely gorgeous at the Oscars in her black plunging dress. She and Theroux are currently married and have faced rumors of pregnancy in the past. A few months ago, Aniston shared a photo that showed her sporting what looked like a small baby bump. When fans asked about it, she simply replied that she had eaten “a big lunch.”

Gossip Cop reports that the rumors kicked into high gear after sources claimed that Aniston was undergoing IVF treatments to get pregnant. The insiders said that Aniston and her husband had been trying to get pregnant for over a year and finally succeeded. They allegedly found out about the pregnancy in December and were planning on throwing two baby showers in Los Angeles to celebrate.

Despite all the rumors, a rep for Aniston revealed that none of the rumors are true. Not only is Aniston not pregnant with a girl, but she’s also not trying to start a family with her husband. In fact, the actress later wrote a letter about the incident further explaining her desire to start a family down the road.

“I may become a mother someday, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know,” she stated. “But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way…”

Jennifer Aniston wrote that she didn’t appreciate how the pregnancy speculation made her feel inadequate or “fat.” She also said it was awkward to receive congratulations from friends and co-workers who heard the false news. At one point, she was confronted with the news several times a day and simply got tired of addressing the rumors.

As for Kathy’s recent comments, a rep of Aniston revealed that they don’t even know each other. Aniston also denied the rumors and said she doesn’t know what Kathy is talking about.

Daily Mail reports that Aniston and Theroux ditched the red carpet at the Oscars but did make an appearance at the Vanity Fair afterparty. In addition to her revealing dress, Aniston’s attire included diamonds worth around $10 million. Theroux, meanwhile, wore a black tuxedo for the event and didn’t stray much from Aniston’s side.

Aniston presented the In-Memoriam part of the Oscars and choked up during the montage. The segment got emotional when Aniston announced Bill Paxton’s name, who had passed away hours before the ceremony.

“Whether a Prince leading the musical revolution, or a princess leading a rebellion in a galaxy far far away,” Aniston started, referencing Prince and Carrie Fisher, “Everyone was a cherished member of our Hollywood family… as was beloved friend and actor who left us just yesterday, Bill Paxton. Let us remember their lives and their beautiful work. All were loved, and all will be missed.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]