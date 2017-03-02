Javi Marroquin Reveals ‘Heartlessly Hustled,’ ‘Teen Mom’ Tell-All In The Works?

Kailyn Lowry recently confirmed her most recent pregnancy after various news outlets and Teen Mom fans broke the story. However, Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin maintains she’s concealing more shocking secrets behind the scenes. The Teen Mom 2 dad revealed that he will be working on his own bombshell tell-all book, which is tentatively titled, Heartlessly Hustled. The book title seems to be a spin-off of Lowry’s Hustle & Heart, which was published last year.

Just wait on it pic.twitter.com/u6OvRfnu1x — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 28, 2017

Javi said he will give fans an inside glimpse of “what it’s like now to raise a smart and energetic little boy alone.” The publication has been in the making for quite some time. In August of 2016, Marroquin exclusively told Radar Online of plans for his upcoming book.

“It’s actually a response to Kail’s new book coming out… Except mine will be the truth and what she actually did that ended the marriage.”

However, Marroquin placed the project on hold in October when he admitted to being on good terms with the mother of his son.

“The only reason I was coming out with that book was to make sure my story was out… But Kail and me are doing really well so I guess we’ll see. I’m willing to drop all of this. At the end of the day, I was mad and angry when I got home. Now I’m in a good place and I’m willing to let everything go.”

Now, it seems Marroquin is back to feuding with Lowry and the truce is off. According to Radar Online, the 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star confirmed her pregnancy only months after divorcing Marroquin — citing not wanting to have another child as one of her many reasons for the couple’s abrupt separation. Earlier this month, Javi posted a tweet about Kailyn’s alleged reason for divorce.

I thought we divorced cause she didn't want more kids? That's weird. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 7, 2017

Javi’s Marroquin Clueless About Kailyn Lowry’s Latest Pregnancy

The MTV reality star, who shot to stardom from sharing her story on 16 and Pregnant, confirmed the news of her third pregnancy on her blog. However, Kailyn kept her third pregnancy a secret from her ex-husband, Javi, whom she shares a son with. Naturally, many looked to Javi for his response considering Kailyn told her ex, Joe Rivera, but said she did not have a chance to talk to her ex-husband, Javi.

A source close to the Teen Mom 2 dad revealed to Radar Online how he felt about being in the dark about the shocking news.

“Someone told Javi about it… We knew because she kept hiding her stomach. He was pissed off.”

Once the news surfaced, Javi asserted that he was sick of people trying to insert him into Lowry’s new pregnancy drama. Marroquin also said that he’s had several media outlets reach out to him in an attempt to comment on Kailyn’s pregnancy but he has chosen to remain silent.

Javi later posted a photo of their son Lincoln, three, with the hopeful caption, “My son, follow your dreams. I’ll pick up the pieces for you. Love, your daddy.”

My son, Follow your dreams I'll pick up the pieces for you Love, your daddy A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

The night Lowry confirmed the news, the source close to Marroquin said he felt horrible for himself and his young son. The insider revealed Marroquin was looking at his son and asked, “What is she [Kailyn Lowry] doing to the both of us?” The insider added that Javi’s son, Lincoln, and Isaac are very close as siblings and the new baby may have a hard time fitting in.

“I don’t think he can look at this kid and feel the same way.”

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Lowry had suffered a miscarriage in 2015. The child would have been Lowry and Javi’s second baby together. Kailyn opened up to People magazine prior to the show airing on television.

“I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason – I’m not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I’m just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened.”

For now, Kailyn Lowry has chosen to keep the identity of the father of her baby private.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]