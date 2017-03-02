Kylie Jenner Topless For A Friend While Holding A Cigarette

Kylie Jenner is certainly not new to racy photo shoots or posting steamy photos on social media. She is at it again but this time she got topless for a friend while also holding a cigarette.

Kylie did what she does best and that is parading her incredible curves for the camera but this time it was for her longtime friend, Sasha Samsonova who was behind the camera. The photos from the shoot did not put a lot of emphasis on her curves as the case usually is in the past but the 19-year-old was notably topless.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

Kylie Jenner in Black and white

Kylie’s shoot with her photographer friend was done in black and white as the form of artistic expression. The snaps feature the young member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan laying on her stomach while posing topless. Her arms were also carefully positioned so that she would not expose too much. Her hair also flowed down and added some extra cover especially for her chest.

Kylie smoking cigarettes

Other than the fact that Kylie Jenner was topless for the shoot, it was also notable that the young Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also held a cigarette in her hand. She was also notably smoking it and this came as a shock to most of her fans on social media. The 19-year-old posted the photos on Instagram for her fans to see. Some of her fans took the opportunity to criticize her as usual and this time she faced backlash because she was smoking.

“on a Wednesday with @sashasamsonova,” Kylie captioned the post.

The cigarette also looked like it was homemade, thus suggesting that she was most likely smoking pot. It is possible that Kylie is the only Kardashian sister that has been seen smoking which is one of the reasons she received criticism by some of her fans. There were comments telling her that she should be using her massive influence to set a better example rather than encouraging smoking.

“She’s smoking. Unfollow – I thought you were cool,” one fan commented.

Kylie’s photos confused her fans though there is a chance that she was just posing for the shoot. She has been seen holding a smoke on numerous occasions in the past especially on Snapchat. However, there was still a shadow of doubt on whether she was truly smoking or it was just for show. The 19-year-old constantly receives backlash from fans and has probably gotten used to it. She usually does not let it bother her. She usually receives a lot of criticism for her appearance with most of them claiming that she has been enhancing herself through cosmetic surgery.

The young entrepreneur has also been the talk of the town ever since she was spotted with a ring on her finger, thus sparking rumors that she is engaged to rapper boyfriend Tyga. They are yet to confirm whether the rumors are true though fans are optimistic about it because Kylie and Tyga have been dating for almost two years.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:52am PST

The rumors and speculation about Kylie being engaged came after the ring was spotted on one of her Instagram. The two have been openly flaunting their relationship in public. Things between them are so serious that Tyga accompanied her for the Kardashian family getaway to Costa Rica earlier this year and they were spotted having loads of fun. Meanwhile, the young member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan continues to wow her fans on social media with racy photos of herself. Kylie always makes sure that her followers are entertained and does not mind adding a dash of controversy as evident by the latest topless photos taken by her friend.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]