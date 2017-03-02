Corinne Olympios Says America Wants To See Her On TV Again, Teases New Projects

Corinne Olympios didn’t win Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor, but she may have won something even more lasting: More reality show contracts. Olympios is a shoe-in for the summertime spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, but she told E News! that she has even bigger things in the works.

At The Bachelor: Women Tell All Taping, Nick Viall said he was confident that recently rejected contestant Corinne Olympios will join the cast of the ABC spinoff this summer, but Corinne said she’s not thinking that far ahead.

“I don’t think so,” Olympios said when asked about signing on to BiP. “First of all, I wasn’t even asked yet, so let’s not jump the gun yet, so I don’t know. It’s too early to tell right now.”

Ahhhhhh!!! So funnnnn! @enews ❗️ Thanks SO MUCH for having me on! Appreciate all the laughs and love! ❤???????????????? #enews #teamcorn A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Maybe that’s because Corinne Olympios is fielding offers. Corinne told E! that she has already been approached by multiple networks to star in a reality show with her family and her “nanny,” Raquel. And it sounds like Olympios plans to give the people what they want.

“I think America is interested in me having a reality TV show with my family,” Olympios told E!

“My family is awesome, as you all could tell on my hometown date. America totally wants it, I hear it all the time. There is a lot of talk about, I’m going to say a lot of networks are interested. Obviously, my loyalty is here with ABC and things like that. So there’s still a lot of stuff to be worked out, but we’ll see what comes in the future.”

Speaking of that loyalty to ABC, Corinne didn’t rule out a future outing as The Bachelorette if she is asked. Corinne told TMZ she wasn’t sure why she wasn’t asked to headline the next season of the female-fronted reality show (Rachel Lindsay was recently announced as the next Bachelorette star), especially since she’s “a pretty amazing girl.”

Still, Olympios told TMZ she is open for anything—and some “things” are on the way.

“You better wait and see,” Corinne said. “There’s some pretty good things coming.”

Corinne Olymipos definitely doesn’t lack confidence. In a recent Instagram post, Corinne referred to herself as “the GOAT” of reality TV and she captioned a photo with the hashtag #youhaventseenthelastofme.

When your best friend makes you pop champagne in the middle of times square because you're "the GOAT" of reality tv. ???????????? #teamcorn #youhaventseenthelastofme A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Of course, Bachelor fans know that villains go far in this franchise, so Corinne Olympios can probably write her own ticket. Just look at Nick Viall, who was once one of the most hated show alums, but now headlines The Bachelor and is headed to Dancing With the Stars.

And like Corinne, last year, Bachelorette bad boy Chad Johnson was eyed for a possible new series after his headline-making appearance on the rose-themed reality show. In fact, executive producer Mike Fleiss told fans that he personally wanted to bring Johnson back to his ABC empire.

“I’m thinking Chad should be the next Bachelor spinoff…” Fleiss tweeted. “Was thinking he might need a new show of his own! #ChadtotheBone.”

Of course, if Corinne Olympios does land her own reality TV deal, she wouldn’t be the first Bachelor alum to do so. Last year, Bachelor star Ben Higgins scored his own reality TV show on Freeform with fiancée Lauren Bushnell. Chad Johnson even made a cameo on the show, which was titled Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After.

Take a look at the video below to see Corinne Olympios talking about her future reality TV projects.

You can see Corinne Olympios on The Bachelor’s Women Tell All special, which airs on Monday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb.com]