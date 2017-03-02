WWE Superstar To Get A Documentary About Himself

WWE is no stranger to releasing documentaries about their rich and storied history. They have produced documentaries such as The True Story of Wrestlemania, The Rise and Fall of WCW, Beyond the Mat, and The Rise and Fall of ECW. They have also made documentaries about their own superstars, such as Here Comes the Pain, The Self-Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior, and CM Punk: Best in the World. WWE is able to tap into their own rich and extensive history or the history of their superstars, even those who have not competed in the WWE for most of their careers. More recently, Seth Rollins had a WWE 24 special focused on his recovery following a knee injury suffered at a house show in Dublin in November 2015. That injury put him out of action for around six months and forced him to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE plans to release another documentary in July. This one is planned to be titled Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story. They tweeted about it, with a sneak preview attached to the tweet.

Kevin Owens is a veteran of the wrestling business, having been wrestling for more than 15 years. He has wrestled for the International Wrestling Syndicate, Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Ring of Honor, before arriving in the WWE. Owens most definitely has a storied history inside the ring, and WWE clearly has faith in him and wants to showcase his experience.

Owens signed with developmental brand NXT back in 2014, where he made his debut at Takeover: R Evolution. He turned heel by attacking his former best friend Sami Zayn, who had just won the NXT Championship. Owens took the championship from Zayn at Takeover: Rival. While he was still NXT Champion, Owens made appearances on the main roster and feuded with John Cena, beating him at Elimination Chamber, but losing to him at both Money in the Bank and Battleground. He also lost the NXT Championship to Finn Balor at Beast in the East and lost his rematch in a ladder match at Takeover: Brooklyn. That was his last appearance for NXT.

Owens became Intercontinental Champion just four months after his main roster debut. He beat Ryback at Night of Champions to claim his first singles title on the main roster. He took part in the tournament for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He beat Titus O’Neil and Neville, but lost to Dean Ambrose in the semifinals at Survivor Series. Ambrose would win the Intercontinental Championship from Owens at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. At the Royal Rumble, Owens fought Ambrose in a “Last Man Standing” match for the Intercontinental Championship, but was unsuccessful. He would regain the title on Raw but lost it to Zack Ryder in a ladder match at Wrestlemania 32.

Owens won the WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way after Triple H interfered and attacked Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Owens would successfully retain against Rollins and Reigns, albeit with constant interference from his best friend, Chris Jericho. However, last month Owens attacked Jericho during the “Festival of Friendship” and sent him through an LED screen. Jericho has been absent from WWE programming since then, but made an appearance at a house show in Germany. He was in a neck brace and using crutches. He was cutting a promo in the ring before Owens attacked him.

Owens is currently the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion, and is set to face Goldberg for the title at Fastlane this Sunday. Many are unsure of whether or not he will retain, as Goldberg is due to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33. Meanwhile many expect a showdown between Owens and Jericho at Wrestlemania 33 as well.

[Featured Image by WWE]