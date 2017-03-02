‘Eurovision 2017’ On SBS: Julia Zemiro And Sam Pang Out, Could Adam Liaw Be In?

For eight years, Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang have been the much-loved hosts of Eurovision on Australian television. This year, however, they have stepped down. But, could Australia foodie, Adam Liaw, be next in line to host the show on SBS?

SBS, the network that airs Eurovision in Australia, made the announcement today. Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang are as iconic as Eurovision itself in Australia and fans are saddened by the news. Zemiro released the following statement about her resignation.

“Giving SBS audiences a sneak peek into the machinations of this wonderfully unique event over the years has been an absolute joy and a career highlight. It’s hard to say goodbye but thrilled to be handing over to the next team on a high – douze points.”

Julia initially fell in love with Eurovision thanks to her French heritage. “Growing up in a French household in Bondi Junction, I fell in love with this amazing contest ever since ABBA won the competition,” she explained. “The languages, the characters, the songs and the sequins have always held a warm place in my heart.”

Sam Pang thanked SBS for the “opportunity to explore the world,” but there are only “so many sequins, burning pianos, power ballads, and singing Russian grannies one man can celebrate in a career,” and thought now was the time to hand over the honor to a new team.

Fans of Zemiro, Pang and SBS’s coverage of Eurovision were devastated by the news. Many took to Twitter after finding out.

Well this is the worst news to wake up to. #Eurovision #SBSEurovision https://t.co/ZHLFlAPBb4 — Charlie Keywood (@Mrsir2) March 2, 2017

SBS revealed the news ahead of the eagerly awaited announcement of which singer would represent Australia in Eurovision 2017. SBS will reveal Australia’s Eurovision entrant live on their Facebook page on Tuesday at 5.30 p.m. local time.

As for who will be the replacement hosts of SBS’s coverage of Eurovision 2017, an announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

But, this hasn’t stopped Australian fans pressing to have the other “unofficial” Eurovision host on board with SBS. Adam Liaw, winner of the second season of Australia’s Masterchef, has a large Twitter presence and his live tweets every year during Eurovision are hugely popular. In the past, Australian fans of Eurovision have wished for Adam to become an official host for SBS, up until this point, however, Julia and Sam have been firmly in place. Now, fans have already started the push to have Adam Liaw join the team for SBS’s official coverage of Eurovision.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE GET @adamliaw AS EUROVISION HOST REPLACEMENT!!!! https://t.co/K911u2u4Jj — Sonia Cianci (@dr_soz) March 2, 2017

…waiting for @adamliaw to throw his hat into the new Eurovision host ring. ???????? — Manz Watson (@ManzWatson) March 2, 2017

So, what does Adam Liaw think of this? Every year, he has let SBS know he would love to be a part of their official coverage of Eurovision. Along with thanking Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang for a wonderful eight years of service to Eurovision, he certainly continued to remind SBS he would love to join their team in 2017.

Let's make this democratic. Who should be the next host of #SBSEurovision for @SBS? — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 2, 2017

Currently, Adam is working with SBS on Destination Flavour, a cooking show that looks at delicious meals from Australia and around the world. Liaw is already associated with SBS, so it is certainly within the realm of possibility to have him selected as a host of Eurovision 2017 on their network.

Please tweet along with me tonight using the hastags #DestinationFlavour and #WhyIsntAdamHostingEurovisionComeOnSBSThisIsRidiculous — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 2, 2017

While Australian Eurovision fans would like to see Adam Liaw join SBS’s coverage of the upcoming song contest, they will have to wait until an official announcement is made by SBS in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see Adam Liaw join SBS’s team for Eurovision 2017? Who else would you like to see co-hosting? Let us know by commenting below.

Eurovision 2017 will be hosted by Ukraine this year and starts on Tuesday, May 9 and concludes with the grand final on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

[Featured Image by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images]