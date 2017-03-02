Round Two Face-Off! Bella Hadid And Ex, The Weeknd Shared The Same Runway

Bella Hadid and her ex, The Weeknd are quite destined to be seeing each other on the runway. This time, they shared the same stage as Bella walked for H&M while The Weeknd performed his latest single, “Nothing With You.” It’s a round two face-off for the pair. Bella Hadid and her first ex, The Weeknd broke up in November 2016, a month before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

No epic eye contact

Bella Hadid kept on a bold face as she stormed the H&M studio catwalk for the annual Paris Fashion Week show. She was joined by her sister, Gigi Hadid, former America’s Next Top Model contestant Winnie Harlow, and fellow Victoria’s secret model Elsa Hosk. The Hadid sisters have been in Paris for the fashion week since Monday walking for big designer names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, and Anna Sui.

However, Bella Hadid and her ex, The Weeknd crossed paths as the 20-year-old model closed down the catwalk in a semi-sheer black ruffled blouse and matching skirt while the singer performed his latest single, “Nothing With You.” This encounter was different from Victoria’s Secret Fashion show as the exes didn’t even share eye contact with each other. While her fellow models danced along to The Weeknd’s new hit, Bella walked with her head high and did not even give a glance to her former flame. She wasn’t joining in on the fun as she focused her attention on the runway like a professional model should. Luckily, Bella has her older sister beside her to give support.

Gigi and Bella Hadid walking for H&M SS17. #PFW pic.twitter.com/p8FbRsSmqL — Hadid News (@HadidNews) March 2, 2017

Selena Gomez was rumored to attend the show but must have exited prior to the awkward encounter. Nicki Minaj and Charlie XCX graced the event and were seated in the front row for the show.

Speaking to Teen Vogue for the Young Love issue, Bella said, “It was my first breakup…and so public. [But] I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve so hard to built.”

Aww, Bella. You handled that face off really well. It’s time to move on for good.

Not long after Bella and her ex, The Weeknd split in November last year, the two had an unfortunate encounter in the VS Fashion show. They had an intense eye contact showdown which created a bunch of comical memes on how one should look at their ex.

Slaying the catwalk in H&M Spring/Summer 2017 collection

Faceoff aside, the H&M fashion show was a fun-filled affair as models wore patterned black-and-white ensemble for the Spring/Summer 2017 collection. The brunette stunner nailed the H&M studio catwalk clad in sheer wide-leg pants and black tank top which offered a peek at her lace bra underneath. She had her raven tresses parted at the center to form two pigtail braids and wore black velvet headbands for a sporty-inspired look. The supermodel wore very light makeup with only a purple lipstick to attract attention to her face.

Gigi Hadid walked for the brand’s clothing line as well wearing a short black ruffled dress that showcased her flawless legs. The two sisters had been avidly documenting their model gigs and jam-packed lifestyle on their social media accounts, sharing backstage photos before the show and their trip to favorite landmarks in the City of Love.

Despite the massive fame and popularity, Bella Hadid admitted that she suffered anxiety attacks when she was first thrust into the spotlight.

“I used to get anxiety, freak out and start sweating. But now, I can walk outside and be a little calm,” she said in an interview with The Telegraph.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]