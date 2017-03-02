Kristen Stewart Topless Photos: Actress Bares All After Nearly Nude Towel Series

Kristen Stewart’s topless pictures from recent magazine photo shoot are sure increasing the temperature. The Twilight actress has come forward as an icon and shed clothes in powerful feminine photo series. However, this is not the first time fans have seen hot Kristen Stewart photos.

In a recent interview and cover photo shoot with V Magazine, the Café Society actress presented her free spirit by shedding her clothes wearing only a thong flaunting her derriere. Kristen Stewart’s sex appeal seemed to be at a high as she ditched her brunette look for platinum hair.

For the second time, Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend is shot by renowned photographer Mario Testino in complete Chanel attire. Kristen Stewart’s cleavage was also flaunted in Alexander McQueen’s navy blue blazer and American Apparel’s tights.

Stewart talked about her psychological thriller movie Personal Shopper, where she assists a celebrity in shopping while having the ability to talk to spirits, like of her dead twin brother. The technology presented in a movie highlights the actress’ personal stand on social media.

The 26-year-old actress thinks that talking to someone on the phone is understandable but at social media, there is a totally new language. She further added that social media and other modern messaging services makes one addicted to proving something that might not be present in the real world.

“You also become addicted to that hit by yourself and with yourself, every seven minutes or so, and you end up wasting so much time just validating something very superficial in yourself. It has definitely changed us.”

Kristen further added that she promoted her film in front of approximately 500 cameras and between many different film festivals she felt like she had to force herself.

“I know that it seems like just a couple weeks at a time or whatever, but between Cannes and the New York Film Festival, it seems like I need to force myself to be like, ‘OK no, stop being external. Enough of the output.’ Sometimes, you need to—this sounds so cliché—meditate on replenishing the well.”

Testino also had famously captured Kristen Stewart towel photo shoot way back in October 2015, Entertainment Online reported. In the popularly called towel series, Stewart held a towel to hide her assets but still flaunting her seductive figure. During her interview, the Personal Shopper actress revealed that she knew that she looked ‘sexy’ with long hair too but her short hair allows her to feel more assured about herself.

Stewart has left her Twilight movies’ Bella Swan avatar behind. She even cut her long brunette hair and confidently presented her face.

“My hair was such a crutch. I looked quote unquote ‘sexy’ no matter what. I could hide behind it. As soon as I didn’t have all that hair, I had to let my face hang out. I felt more confident than I had in a really long time. And it felt really good.”

Kristen took a big break from mainstream media after her publicized breakup from Robert Pattinson as soon as Twilight franchise was over. She took her time and became a respected figure by working in indie films. Her films such as Clouds of Sils Maria, Certain Women, Café Society, and Personal Shopper made her achieve the much-needed fame and respect in Hollywood.

That being said, Stewart will soon be back with mainstream film Underwater by William Eubank. The movie is still in pre-production. The Twilight actress is also said to be working on a biographical thriller based on real events of Lizzie Borden’s life, who killed her father and stepmother with an ax. The movie is titled Lizzie and will be directed by Craig William Macneill.

What do you have to say about Kristen Stewart’s hot photo shoot and upcoming movies? Share your insights in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]