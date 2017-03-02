Danielle Stislicki Update: Over 500 People Celebrate Missing Woman’s Birthday

On February 28, more than 500 people from different geographic locations took to the Internet to celebrate the birthday of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki.

The “Find Danielle Stislicki” Facebook page hosted the virtual 29th birthday celebration event in honor of the young woman who’s now been missing for three months. The page has rallied support from people globally in the ongoing search for Danielle.

Five hundred and thirty people took part in the birthday event, which lasted about 24 hours. Dozens and dozens of individuals posted warm wishes for Danielle, along with photos of birthday cakes, candles, and balloons. Some offered inspirational messages and wrote how they are praying for Danielle to come home soon and hope she is aware of the support she’s receiving.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Announce New Evidence In Case Of Missing Woman https://t.co/yjo7BxpUmr pic.twitter.com/EgVes6xxv6 — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 26, 2017

Many who posted birthday wishes for the missing woman have never met her personally. One woman posted a note that said the following.

“Happy Birthday, Dani! I know we haven’t spoken, but I love your family, and from what everyone has said about you, I know I would love you! I hope very soon you are reunited with all those you love and who love you! #FindDani #DanielleStislicki #LightTheWayForDani”

Another wrote the following note.

“Happy Birthday Danielle. You don’t know me but I thought about you a lot at work today. I saw a cake at work and you popped into my head… I’m at home now so I will light a candle for you. Much love to you and your family XOXO”

Additionally, a posted message from a co-worker read as follows.

“Happy Birthday Dani, everyone in the office has a candle lighting the way home for you. We had Bumpy Cake in your honor. We love and miss you.”

The posted messages are indicative of the massive amount of support the public has for Danielle, her family, and those close to her and the hope that all have that she will find her way home very soon.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Social Media Keeps Missing Woman’s Case In Public Eye https://t.co/Rkklg7gZtZ — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) March 2, 2017

Police have remained fairly tight-lipped about Danielle’s case due to the ongoing investigation, but have said in the past she was the victim of a crime. In addition, authorities have publicly stated that evidence in the case is now being tested and new evidence is expected to move the case forward, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press.

In mid-December police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken and were being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The Berkley residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works.

Elizabeth Newton, the sister-in-law of the former security guard, has spoken out about Danielle’s case, alleging that police took her brother-in-law’s “floor” and “have evidence of him… having been with Danielle on the day she disappeared…,” according to Fox 2 Detroit. The news media outlet further reported that neighbors of the former security guard have reportedly said they saw a Jeep parked in the driveway of his home.

Despite this, police have announced that Newton’s brother-in-law is not a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case at present.

#FindDani #DanielleStislicki – Hundreds of Women Learn Self-Defense At Fundraiser For Missing Farmington Hills Woman https://t.co/IUsTKcAhCV — Nikki (@nikkicoopah) January 31, 2017

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five-feet, five-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is a website dedicated to helping find Danielle with links to social media, flyers, posters, and other useful information to aid in the search.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $30,560, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $130,560.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]