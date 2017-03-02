Miley Cyrus Pregnant: Liam Hemsworth, Miley To Start A Family This Year? [Rumor]

The Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth pairing is one of the most adorable in Hollywood. The pair had split a couple of times only to find their way back into each other’s arms. Now, Cyrus and Hemsworth are not only facing rumors about their wedding but also about starting a family. Latest reports have it that the former The Voice judge is pregnant with Hemsworth’s first baby.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made the headlines early in 2016 when they were spotted together after their breakup in 2013. Soon after, Miley can be seen in her social media posts wearing the same ring that Liam had given her when they were engaged. This led to the conclusion that the adorable couple has indeed gotten back together.

Apart from the most anticipated wedding, rumors now claim that Miley and Liam are ready to start a family. According to an insider, who revealed to OK! Magazine, the couple is having “serious discussions” about getting pregnant and having kids.

Cyrus and Hemsworth think that if the Hannah Montana star gets pregnant it would be awesome but if she will not, it is totally fine. Despite this mindset, the tipster allegedly said that Miley does not oppose to getting pregnant and becoming a biological mother.

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! ???????????????????? I love you @liamhemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Adoption is also an option for The Last Song actors. Cyrus is reportedly considering adoption “more seriously” because she is easily drawn to less fortunate kids from all over the world.

“Miley gets overwhelmed at all the children in need around the world… She wants to adopt them all.”

Hemsworth, on the other hand, is apparently good with kids, considering he is an uncle to his brother, Chris’ three children. This also reportedly made Liam eager to get Miley pregnant and have kids of their own.

Rumors of Miley Cyrus getting pregnant are becoming rampant lately, but it is not the first time that the subject made the headlines. In August 2016, Cyrus’ pregnancy rumors surfaced, with a report from Life & Style magazine (via Hollywood Life) stating that she and Hemsworth decided to get married immediately upon learning about the bun in the oven.

One insider allegedly told the magazine at that time that Cyrus has been telling everyone that she’s pregnant. Once Liam found out about the unplanned pregnancy, he insisted they’d tie the knot. However, this story was debunked by Gossip Cop, stating that a representative for Miley confirmed that the star was not pregnant.

That was then and this is now. Could things have changed since then between the 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer and the 27-year-old The Hunger Games actor? No one knows yet since Miley and Liam have not addressed anything at the moment. It also remains to be seen if the couple has already tied the knot.

Pregnancy rumors aside, the couple is believed to be spending time together in Malibu based on Cyrus’ posts on Instagram. At one of Liam’s recent surfing sessions, his fiancée decided to join in and take a photo of him and uploaded it on the social media platform.

Miley, on March 1, shared a photo of Liam looking far into the ocean before getting on his surf board. On that same day, the actor was spotted on his own walking around Malibu, as reported by Just Jared.

Fans could not wait to know what’s next for Hollywood’s darling couple. The reports on their wedding have been conflicting, with the latest one stating that the couple decided to have the ceremony in the Himalayas. There was also a report about the two moving to Australia, where they will spend their lives after getting married.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have yet to deny or confirm the wedding and pregnancy rumors.

