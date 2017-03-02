Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Moments With Dream, Shows No Sign Of Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian recently shared some sweet father and daughter moments with Dream. The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram and posted their adorable photos, showing no sign of his baby mama Blac Chyna.

On Wednesday, March 1, three-month-old Dream stole the limelight on Rob’s Instagram account with her cute morning selfie. In the said photo, Dream dons a pink t-shirt matched with knitted gray overalls adorned with a gold-printed design. The chubby-cheeked baby seems to be enjoying a smoothie with Rob as they spend some quality time in the kitchen.

Rob shared the snap with his followers, quickly gaining likes and positive comments. One user pointed Dream’s resemblance, saying, “Looks just like you and your dad.. strong genes. I don’t know you Rob.. but it looks like Dream is in love with her daddy.. you did good!! God bless you and your family Rob.” Another user commented, “It’s like Rob birthed her, i see nothing of Chyna”.

Morning lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Later that afternoon, Rob posted another candid moment with Dream, this time, with a more emotional message. The 29-year-old Kardashian expressed his love for his daughter as he said goodbye. Apparently, Dream was only visiting and needs to go back home with Blac Chyna.

In the said photo, Dream lays down next to Rob who appeared to be almost in tears. Rob captioned the snap with an emotional message, “Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl. She is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy.” Rob continued, “I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy, about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream.”

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy ???????? I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much ???????? Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Fans were quick to sympathize with Rob, sending their encouraging messages. One user commented, “I feel so happy for you Rob! You’ve come a long way and you’re taking well to being a father! I’m a cheerleader for you!” Another user wrote, “You shouldn’t have to say bye. Take her to court and get full custody. After what she put you through, dream deserves better than being around a crazy hungry opportunist like her mom. She would be better off with you and you’re better of a person with Dream.” Even his sister, Khloe Kardashian, chimed in by commenting, “That’s beautiful Bobby” with the heart emoji.

Aside from Rob, Dream also spent quality time with the rest of the Kardashian clan, especially her grandmother, Kris Jenner. Two weeks ago, Rob shared a lovely photo of Kris while holding Dream on her lap. In the said photo, Dream looks cuddly with her big red tutu skirt while Kris wears a big smile on her face. The photo, which was captioned with “Stealing hearts mama????” also gained thousands of likes and comments.

Stealing hearts mama ???? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

With all the adorable moments Kardashian shared online recently, Blac Chyna’s absence is quite noticeable. It has been reported that the couple is living in separate homes following their alleged split. According to E! News, even their family members are not aware of their real status. An insider revealed that “Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby, and work.”

Meanwhile, rumors have been going around lately claiming that Blac Chyna already moved on with another man. The mother of two was reportedly dating a “mystery man” and was even spotted without her engagement ring. Fans were quick to speculate that Rob and Chyna have called it quits for good this time.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still filming the second season of their hit reality TV series Rob & Chyna. The series is expected to air this year only on E!

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]