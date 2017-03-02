Pamela Anderson Strips Down For Racy Nude Photo Shoot

Pamela Anderson is at it again and this time she shed off her clothes to do a naked photo shoot in London.

Anderson’s new shoot comes just a few weeks after she made headlines courtesy of a Valentine’s Day advert in which she was seen pleasuring herself with a sex toy. She stripped down yet again for another shoot but this time she was in the company of a male model. However, this time there was no sex act.

Sergei Polunin keeps Pamela warm

Pamela’s masculine companion was a Russian ballet dancer known as Sergei Polunin. He was part of the shoot and was tasked with making sure that Anderson was shielded from the cold on that chilly night of the shoot. He was also strategically positioned so as to protect her dignity even though she was naked.

Naked night escapades

One of the photos from Anderson’s new shoot features the two in a street at night. Pamela only had a white wool coat covering her body halfway. However, she still exposed a lot of skin and it also included some sideboob action. Sergei held her in his arms and seemed to be kissing her collar bone.

The Russian was dressed from top to bottom in a black suit and a black pair of shoes, unlike Anderson who did not mind showing off some skin. She has already gotten used to posing for the camera while clad in almost nothing especially because she has been doing it for years ever since her Baywatch days. Nighttime or not, she seemed to be quite comfortable in Polunin’s arms.

“I’m fairly comfortable in my skin. I love being a woman, soft, feminine, open. I do the best I can. I like to change the way I look,” Anderson revealed during an interview with Refinery29.

Pamela made the statement last year while talking about the ad in which she appeared naked and pleasuring herself. The advert made her the center of attention once again after being silent for quite some time. However, she still pursues her modeling endeavors. The 49-year-old also talked about body confidence during shoots and stated that she usually does not have a problem and feels very comfortable in her own skin. She revealed that she was very comfortable doing the nude shoot for the Coco De Mer advert whose main agenda was to promote adult toys, especially for the Valentine’s season.

“I feel much more in control these days. I rely less on what others tell me. No matter what we look like, sexy comes from within,” the Baywatch star stated.

Anderson has been working with photographer David Lachapelle on most of her shoots. She stated that she was lucky to be part of the projects that he does. As for the recent raunchy advert, she did it because it was part of her job as the brand ambassador for Coco De Mer. Lachapelle was the photographer behind Pamela’s latest shoot. Working with him has been fun and exciting for the actress which is one of the reasons she is so comfortable doing revealing shoots.

The former Baywatch star clearly seems eager to prove that her best days are not yet behind her and that she still has the sexy curves that were highly popularized by the TV show. More details are yet to be released about the recent shoot though it looks like she has a lot to offer to the cameras and is definitely not afraid to strip down. Anderson’s nude photo shoot definitely raises a lot of anticipation, especially among her social media fans who were treated to a sneak peek at what she has been working on.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]