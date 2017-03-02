‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Morgan’s Philosophy To Be More Of A Struggle

The Walking Dead featured the return of Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James. However, he was a lot different than fans remember. These days, despite living in a zombie apocalypse, he has adopted a no-kill philosophy. Now, he has killed when he was given no other choice. However, he has also let a lot of people go when he should have ended their lives. Recently, executive producer Scott Gimple revealed that Morgan’s philosophy will become even more of a struggle as Season 7B comes to a close.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on AMC’s hit TV show.

When Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) left Alexandria, Morgan decided to go find her. He succeeded and ended up saving her life. Then, they were “rescued” by soldiers from The Kingdom. Instead of going back home, Morgan chose to stay with Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) community. One of the reasons was because it was more peaceful there. In Morgan’s mind, there was less of a chance of him having to kill at The Kingdom. However, that is quickly coming to an end, but will Morgan face what he is running from and fight?

Speaking to TV Line, Scott Gimple teased that Morgan’s no-kill philosophy is about to be tested. He will struggle more with it than before.

“He thought that he had found [in The Kingdom] a place that worked for him, where he didn’t have to worry about killing or not killing. But in this world, [that issue] always finds him.”

TWD fans have already seen that war is coming and The Kingdom is going to get involved whether Ezekiel wants to or not. Even though Richard’s actions regarding Carol were not nice or noble, he is right about one thing. The Saviors must be dealt with before something happens. During the last exchange between The Kingdom and the Saviors, a small fight broke out. Morgan ended up getting cut on his forehead. Upon his return to the community, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) noticed it and knew it was from the Saviors. He tried to reason with Morgan, but it didn’t work. It seems that no matter what Lennie James’ character insists on no violence or retaliation.

However, that might be coming to an end. On AMC’s official website, the cast bio for Morgan Jones hints that he might realize his no-kill stance is impossible in the apocalypse.

“Morgan is questioning his philosophy. He was unable to kill his wife when he had to, which lead Morgan to kill – to ‘clear’ – everything and everyone. All life became precious again when he met Eastman. Then he had to kill a Savior to save Carol. He is coming to terms that he cannot live in absolutes. Will this lead him to abandon his philosophy?”

Saving Carol did not change Morgan’s mind. Hearing that Negan and the Saviors were responsible for the deaths of Glenn, Abraham, Spencer, and Olivia didn’t make him budge either. However, something has to happen that will make him stand up and fight, even if he does have to kill. It’s the nature of the world he lives in and it really can’t be avoided.

Carol also has a similar philosophy, but for different reasons, which is explained in her character bio.

“The events of Carol’s past are catching up to her soul – her abusive relationship, losing her daughter, burning lives at the prison, killing Lizzie, fighting off the Wolves and Saviors. She cannot keep on her current path of destruction for community survival. She is not suicidal – she instinctively knows when you love someone you must kill for them. If the choice is to kill to be with the group – or not kill and be alone, and if being alone means you die – in her words to Morgan, ‘please let me go.'”

What do you think will happen with Morgan in The Walking Dead? Will he eventually learn that his philosophy makes no sense in the zombie apocalypse? Or will he continue to live with the delusion that killing isn’t necessary?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]