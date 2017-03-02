When Will ‘iZombie’ Season 3 Be Added To Netflix?

With iZombie getting ready to start airing on the CW, it has many fans wondering when Season 3 will be available on Netflix. Considering the fact that the release date for Season 3 got pushed back a bit later than normal, some fans can only assume the Netflix release date for the next season of iZombie is a little unpredictable. Per What’s On Netflix, however, that is not something you have to worry about.

Thanks to a new deal the CW struck with Netflix last year, iZombie Season 3 will be added to Netflix a lot faster than what subscribers would have normally expected. Curious to know more? Keep reading.

A Little Background on The Series

If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching iZombie before because you aren’t big on zombie shows, iZombie is far from being your traditional zombie show. The series focuses on a girl named Olivia Moore who wakes up as a zombie after going to a boat party. In order to hide the truth, she takes a job at a morgue – convenient considering her diet.

During her new job at the morgue, Olivia discovers an ability she’s obtained. When she eats the brains of a dead person, she obtains their personality – and some of their memories. This ability allows her to help track down criminals and figure out why someone died or who killed them. Basically, it is a comedy zombie-themed crime show.

Liv – as the main character is affectionately nicknamed – takes on a number of challenges as her friends seem to continue to disappear. With Season 3 of iZombie, the format of the show is different as their current operation came under fire during Season 2. What’s On Netflix speculates this is part of the reason why Season 3 may have had a delayed release date.

So, When is The Netflix Release Date For Season 3?

As mentioned previously, all three seasons of iZombie have been released at different times on the CW. This, for understandable reasons, might make some Netflix subscribers assume it could be a little hard to figure out exactly when Season 3 is going to be released. Fortunately, the deal Netflix has with the CW makes it incredibly easy to predict when the next season of a CW series – such as Season 3 of iZombie– is going to be added to the streaming library.

Season 1 of iZombie aired on the network in March of 2015, Season 2 aired in October of 2015, and Season 3 is scheduled to start on April 4. In the deal that the CW struck with Netflix during the middle of last year, a season of a series from the network is added to the Netflix library one to two weeks after the finale airs on television.

Season 3 of iZombie has been confirmed to be 13 episodes long. This means the finale for Season 3 should happen around the end of June. This means fans of iZombie can expect the Netflix release date of Season 3 to be during the first or second week of July.

Are you going to watch iZombie while it airs on the CW or are you going to wait to binge through the entire season when it gets added to Netflix in July? Or, are you someone who likes to do both? Do you like knowing you are not going to have to wait very long for iZombie Season 3 to get added to Netflix? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

