Kodak Black Violates Probation, ‘Saddened’ By Arrest, Rapper Sent Back To Jail

Rapper Kodak Black violated his probation and house arrest terms just three months after being released from jail. The rapper was booked into Broward County Jail on Tuesday after attending a court hearing.

A judge found Kodak Black guilty of violating his probation. Law enforcements told TMZ that Kodak failed to complete a required anger management program as well as left his house without permission at least two times. One of these times was reported to be to a strip club.

It's Hard To Tell A Real Story From Da Fake Ones .. Cuz Now A Days If They Ain't Got It They'll Make One pic.twitter.com/69wFjwHf28 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 27, 2017

Black’s arrest warrant stated that there was a video showing the rapper at a boxing match on February 18.

According to the rapper’s attorneys, Kodak Black was making an appearance at the boxing match in Cincinnati and was accompanying boxer Adrien Broner into the ring.

His lawyers then argued that the strip club could also be considered work-related because of the promotional nature of the appearance at Club Lexx.

Stephen Zamren has previously represented other rappers like Rick Ross. The attorney claimed that it was common for rappers to do a so-called walk-through or meet-and-greet at strip clubs.

Do It For The #Culture #SG ???? A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was just released from prison back in December. The rapper was serving some time for drug and sexual conduct charges.

Kodak’s attorneys are vehemently disputing the allegations, saying that the rapper was allowed to be at the boxing match and that the strip club was just a “misunderstanding.”

“We are vigorously defending this, and hopefully it’ll be resolved next week.”

If Kodak Black is found guilty of violating the rules of his house arrest, any talk of prison sentencing will be addressed in court, according to The Sun Sentinel.

The rapper’s first release when he got out of prison was, “There He Go.”

Kodak Black was reportedly “saddened,” according to his attorney Allan Stephen Zamren.

Kodak was scheduled to perform in New York City on Wednesday for his tour. He also had concerts set for Philadelphia, Rochester, NY, Wallingford, Connecticut, and Columbus, Ohio. Those dates have all been postponed.

OTHER RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

IS KODAK BLACK GAY? MAN’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM POST CLAIMS THEY’RE IN A RELATIONSHIP

‘CASH ME OUTSIDE’ GIRL DANIELLE BREGOLI DIDN’T GET PAID FOR KODAK BLACK VIDEO

KYLIE JENNER AND TYGA NEWS: KODAK BLACK JOINS 21 SAVAGE AS LATEST RAPPER INTERESTED IN KYLIE?

Caption This? A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Kodak Black’s latest release, “Tunnel Vision,” which he released on February 17, debut in the 27th spot on the Billboard Top 40.

As of March 1, the video, which takes on race relations in the Trump era, garnered over 28 million views.

Another one of Black’s attorney’s Gary Kollin said that the rapper’s videos show an “extreme social consciousness with regard to improving race relations.”

#TBT Been Wide Open #Cash4GoldJunkie A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Kodak Black’s record label, Atlantic Records, released a statement regarding the rapper’s arrest.

“We are sorry to hear about the recent circumstances surrounding Kodak Black. His lawyers are working diligently on this matter and are hopeful that this will be resolved by next week. The remainder of Kodak Black’s ‘Back and Better’ Tour has been postponed. Details on rescheduled tour dates [are] forthcoming.”

Kodak Black is was being held without bond and is set to return to court March 10.

[Featured Image by Kodak Black/Instagram]