‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cast 2017: Will Troublemaker Chad Johnson Find Love?

Although the entire cast of Bachelor In Paradise 2017 has yet to be announced, fan predictions have been circling for months. Troublemaker Chad Johnson was confirmed to be returning to Bachelor In Paradise. Will the reality TV “villain” make it long enough on the show to have a chance at finding love?

The Bachelor In Paradise 2017 cast will not be including this season of The Bachelor‘s fan favorite, Corrine Olympios. However, The Bachelor nation will surely be entertained by Chad Johnson’s return to the ABC reality show.

See you tonight from 6-10pm Newport Beach! PS:if you don't follow me on Twitter you don't know the story behind this shirt ???? #AmericanJunkie For Diet & Fitness plans ⬇️ RealChadJohnson.com A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

After being dumped on the most recent episode of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The reality contestant admitted that she had not been asked to join the 2017 cast of Bachelor In Paradise.

After some controversial comments he made last year directed at another cast member, Chad Johnson was ultimately kicked off of Bachelor In Paradise. Will Chad make it long enough on the hit reality series spin-off this year to actually have a chance at finding love?

Chad Johnson’s first appearance on Bachelor In Paradise did not exactly go as he had probably planned. The Bachelorette villain from JoJo’s season will return to make his comeback on the 2017 season of Bachelor In Paradise.

This will be Bachelor In Paradise‘s fourth season. The show is by far the most successful Bachelor spin-off series.

Just hangin out with my number one girl Pumpkin ???? If you're in a Oklahoma be sure to stay tuned to News Channel 8 tonight for an update on what I'm up to nowadays! A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Chad Johnson told Us Weekly that he has some ladies he hopes are cast for this season of Bachelor In Paradise.

“Too many to mention, really, based upon looks, but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person.”

Last season on Bachelor In Paradise, Chad had a short-term fling with Lace Morris, who quickly moved on after Johnson displayed some overly aggressive behavior.

The Bachelor nation fans can probably expect some new faces this season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Many of the past contestants that have previously been on Bachelor In Paradise have expressed that they will not be going back.

Specifically, Jared Haibon made it clear that he would never return to Bachelor In Paradise after experiencing his breakup with Ashley I. and heartbreak with Caila.

“No. No, no, no, no. This is my last Bachelor show. Another reason I wanted to go on was because I knew if I went on, this is it. I’m very happy that I went on, and this is absolutely my last show with the Bachelor franchise. Unfortunately, I hate saying that because I love the people that work here.”

According to the notorious Bachelor spoiler website Reality Steve, there will be quite a few ladies from Nick Viall’s season joining Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise to look for love on television again.

ABC has yet to announce the premiere date for Bachelor In Paradise Season 4, but considering they have yet to announce the full cast, it might be a while.

Day off from the gym, just hangin with Pumpkin ???? A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Sep 23, 2016 at 12:19pm PDT

Do you think Chad Johnson will find love on Bachelor In Paradise? Who else would you love to see cast on this season of Bachelor In Paradise?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Chad Johnson/Instagram]