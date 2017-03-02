Christian Serratos Pregnant: What Is Rosita’s Future On ‘TWD’? [Spoilers]

Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead, is pregnant. While congratulations are in order, fans have to wonder what will happen with her character in Season 7B and Season 8. Will it mimic what happens to Rosita in the comic books or will the show take the character in a different direction?

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens in Robert Kirkman’s comic books or what may take place in the TV series.

According to E! News, Christian Serratos is pregnant with her first child. She and the father, boyfriend and New Politics singer David Boyd, have been dating for three years. Serratos’ rep confirmed the baby news to the media outlet. Additionally, a source close to the couple said both parents-to-be are excited about the new addition.

“They’re extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family.”

Christian is not just known for playing Rosita on The Walking Dead. In 2009, Serratos won Best Supporting Young Actress for the role of Angela Webber in the Twilight series. Before that, she was nominated for her portrayal of Suzie Crabgrass in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which aired on Nickelodeon.

She is not the first TWD actress to get pregnant while filming the zombie television series. In November 2005, Alanna Masterson (Tara) had a baby girl named Marlowe. Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) had her son, Kenric Justin in January 2015. Both characters were safe from death despite being pregnant and are currently still alive in The Walking Dead.

As for Rosita’s future on the show, that is up for debate. In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Rosita dies. Christian is well aware that her character could bite the dust, according to her interview with Bello magazine.

“Kirkman gave Rosita an epic death in the comic book, he did that for every character. No wasted moments. So whatever twist or turn happens for her, I’ll take it with bells on.”

The Walking Dead actress also talked about the changes Rosita is going through in Season 7. Not only is she deeply affected by the deaths, but the rest of the Alexandrians are as well.

“All these characters went through a life changing experience at the top of this season. It’s the lowest we have ever seen them. Losing two of her family members absolutely propelled her in a different direction. What’s interesting this season is seeing if that direction is going to get her killed or if it’s going to avenge her loved ones.”

As the Inquisitr previously speculated, Rosita Espinosa is not in a good place mentally. The Walking Dead character is taking unnecessary risks and is thinking more about revenge than thinking things through. This could get her killed or someone she cares about could die in the crossfire. When Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) made a deal with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers, Rosita made a comment to the rest of the group. She didn’t understand why they just didn’t “take.” Serratos’ character is also full of rage and furious over Abraham Ford’s (Michael Cudlitz) death. However, she is lashing out at the wrong people. Instead of focusing on defeating Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, Rosita is taking her anger out on Tara and the rest of the people in her group.

What do you think of Christian Serratos having her first child? Will this affect Rosita on The Walking Dead? Could fans be seeing the TWD character die like she did in Robert Kirkman’s comic books? Or will the actress expecting a baby have no impact on her character at all?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]