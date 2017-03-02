‘Vikings’ News: First Season 5 Image, Plus November Is A Possible Premiere Date

It hasn’t been that long since the Season 4 finale of History’s Vikings aired, but fans are already looking forward to news on Season 5. History Channel hasn’t revealed a Season 5 release date yet, but there has been confirmation the show will premiere in 2017. Along with this, the first still for the new season has been released.

When Season 5 of Vikings was renewed by History Channel, they also confirmed the news that it would contain 20 episodes, just like Season 4 did. As soon as Season 4 concluded, History Channel immediately released a Season 5 trailer that gave some news — along with outright spoilers — about the upcoming season. They didn’t, however, confirm the premiere date, only issuing the tagline of “coming soon” at the end of the trailer.

But, thanks to a post on Alex Hogh’s (who plays Ivar the Boneless in Vikings) official Instagram account, it seems Vikings Season 5 will return in 2017. Alex released the Season 5 trailer along with the statement that Season 5 would return “later this year.”

Later this year. #season5 @historyvikings A post shared by Alex Høgh Andersen (@alexhoeghandersen) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

But is there any news on when Vikings will return this year?

Prior to Vikings having 20 episodes per season, the show would usually premiere sometime in February. However, Season 4 concluded in February. And now that we are in March, it seems likely March is out of the question as well in regard to a premiere date, since there is usually at least a month between the news of a premiere date and the actual air date. Season 1 of Vikings began in May of 2013, so there is some speculation Season 5 could return in May of this year. The most popular return date, however, for Vikings Season 5 seems to be November, with some media outlets predicting a premiere date to match the Season 4 Part 2 premiere which was November 30, 2016. International Business Times explains that History Channel normally likes to have a nine-month gap between seasons of their shows, which is how the November prediction has come about.

Along with an estimate on when Season 5 of Vikings will air, the first Season 5 still for Vikings has been released. Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha in Vikings, released the image via her official Instagram account.

First still of season 5 of #Vikings.. whatcha think is happening here? A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

The image shows Lagertha and Ragnar’s son, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith). They appear to be making a toast and speculation has already begun as to what the pair might be toasting. Season 4 of Vikings saw the pair at loggerheads on account of Lagertha killing Ubbe’s mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland). This resulted in Ivar the Boneless declaring he would kill Lagertha. However, Ubbe seems to have come to some sort of an agreement with her in Season 5, albeit an uneasy one, judging from the image.

Along with this Season 5 news, it seems the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, can see an end in sight for Vikings. He told Variety that if the show were to be renewed for Season 6, it could be the last season.

“I’m pretty sure we can go on for another two seasons. I’m just writing the last two episodes of Season 5. I could tell you things that would blow your mind — things we’ve shot in Season 5 are amazing. I think we will be able to end the show the way we intended to.”

As yet, there is no official confirmation on whether History Channel will renew Vikings for a sixth season. So, fans will have to wait a little longer for that news.

[Featured Image by Bernard Walsh/History Channel]