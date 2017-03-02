‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Charlie Exposes Quinn And Ridge’s Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 2, tease tense moments are ahead for Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Charlie (Dick Christie) will share his concerns with Pam (Alley Mills) about Ridge and Quinn’s relationship. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will give Bill (Don Diamont) a birthday present. Rick (Jacob Young) indicates that Forrester Creations has been much less hostile since Quinn and Ridge agreed to work together.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo video reveals that Charlie drops several hints to Pam about the nature of Quinn and Ridge’s relationship. At first, Pam is confused by Charlie’s remarks, but will later ask him to clarify what he meant.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Charlie saw Quinn wipe lipstick from Ridge’s mouth. It leads him to believe that Ridge and Quinn may be having an affair and could be the reason he isn’t in a rush to marry Brooke.

“What exactly are you implying, Charlie?!”

Charlie drops several lewd comments and tries to imply that Quinn could be “up to no good” with someone. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Pam asks Charlie what exactly he is trying to say. That’s when he tells her that they could be dealing with a serious family betrayal.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Charlie will go over the bathroom incident and explain everything he saw. He will say that he fears that Ridge is not very eager to marry Brooke. At first, Pam doesn’t believe that Ridge would have any type of affair with Quinn, but the more she thought about it, the more it made sense. Now, what will they do now that they suspect that there’s “funny business” going on between them?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Charlie will keep digging because they aren’t entirely sure that Ridge and Quinn are having an affair. The spoilers indicate that Quinn will begin to suspect that Charlie is on to her and she attempts to cover her tracks. She knows she has to do something to stop him from telling Eric (John McCook), which leads to her potentially dangerous plan. Will Ridge go along with her plan? Keep watching the Bold and the Beautiful to find out.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Rick will point out that ever since Quinn and Ridge’s peace offering, Forrester Creations’ working conditions improved. It may seem like everything is calm now, but that could change. When Rick discovers Quinn’s secret, he may push for Ridge to be pushed out and ask to be the replacement CEO. How would Thomas (Pierson Fode) react to being passed over yet again for the CEO title?

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke will give Bill a meaningful birthday present. Brooke will tell him that she appreciates what they shared together, but Ridge is her future now. The Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect Bill to try to convince her that Ridge is all wrong for her. Bill told her that he will never give up trying to sway her to be his wife.

“Ridge is my future, but I will never forget what you and I shared.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that it won’t be long and Brooke will learn about Quinn and Ridge’s secret. Will Brooke decide to take Bill up on his offer and agree to marry him? How will Eric react when he learns the truth? Can his marriage to Quinn survive the betrayal?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS daytime.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]