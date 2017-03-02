Angelina Jolie Stuns In A Sexy New Fragrance Ad

Angelina Jolie looked stunning in her new sexy Guerlain fragrance advertisement.

Angelina Jolie appeared in the video, titled “Notes of a Woman,” as the face of the latest Guerlain fragrance, Mon Guerlain. The soon-to-be divorced actress appeared in the advertisement in a creme-colored robe, a sundress, and black and white pajamas as she wandered through a lavish mansion appearing to get ready for an event.

Baby???? Credit: @ajoliebrasil ???????? #bradpitt#angelinajolie#angelinajoliepitt#brangelina#mrsjoliepitt#perfect#beautiful#amazing A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Sep 18, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

Angelina is then shown walking through a countryside in Provence, France. She then slips into a black lace gown, spritzes on some Mon Guerlain, and departs down a spiral staircase.

The fragrance commercial was shot last September, according to E! Online.

Guerlain's new fragrance has been created for an extraordinary, sincere & authentic woman: Angelina Jolie, our new icon. #MonGuerlain pic.twitter.com/iwHKxu5Gmg — Guerlain (@Guerlain) March 1, 2017

Guerlain describes the new fragrance as a “fragrance for women who defy categorization, who embrace all that life brings and all sides of themselves, who are comfortable in their own skin and whose guiding spirit is to be true to themselves and to live a life of use to others.”

@angelinajoliebw ❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:47am PST

Angelina Jolie has already said that she will donate all of the proceeds from the campaign to charity.

Jolie apparently teamed up with the luxury fragrance company because her mother used to wear fragrance from the brand.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

ANGELINA JOLIE CALLED A PHONY BY BRAD PITT REFERENCING ACTRESS’ INTERVIEW?

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE AT WAR OVER THEIR FRENCH ESTATE CHATEAU MIRAVAL

ANGELINA JOLIE IS DOING DAMAGE CONTROL AFTER RUMORED BRAD PITT SMEAR CAMPAIGN?

BRAD PITT ‘SNUBS’ OSCARS RED CARPET WITH KATE HUDSON: KEEPING ROMANCE SECRET?

BRAD PITT MOVES ON FOLLOWING ANGELINA JOLIE’S ALLEGED ‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’

Meanwhile, Jolie’s soon-to-be ex-husband Brad Pitt was recently heard calling the actress a “phony” during her first sit-down interview.

Angelina Jolie gave an interview to BBC where she appeared to tear up when discussing her children and her pending divorce, according to Life & Style.

Happy Birthday sweet Zee????????❤️ #zaharajoliepitt#bradpitt#angelinajolie#angelinajoliepitt#brangelina A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:36am PST

“Brad didn’t think Angie was being genuine at all. The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

Angelina Jolie caught herself referring to the couple’s six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, as “my children” before correcting herself to say “our children.”

Brad is reportedly brokenhearted over the divorce and the fact that he is unable to see his children as much as he would like to.

Insiders told the magazine that Brad was a “broken man” and felt completely “betrayed” by the woman who he “still loves.”

“He misses her despite everything that has happened between them.” “He was blindsided by their divorce — he still believes Angelina made an impulsive decision and can’t figure out how to reverse it and save face.”

Brad Pitt also reportedly reached out to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston amid his divorce with Jolie.

According to Us Weekly, the actor has “been texting” with Aniston. Pitt apparently had to track down Jen’s phone number through “a tangled web” of mutual contacts so that he could send her well wishes for her birthday on February 11.

Brad, 51, has allegedly “confided in Jen.”

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Although Look reported that Pitt and Jolie have also been in contact with one another via text message.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Staff/Getty Images]