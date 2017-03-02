Is Nicki Minaj Dating Future After Shooting A Music Video? Ciara ‘Betrayed’

Nicki Minaj and Future got together to film a music video in Miami. The rappers reportedly got down to more than just business and are now reportedly dating. Future’s ex, Ciara, claims to feel totally “betrayed.”

Nicki Minaj was seen putting her famous curves on display in a red cut-out swimsuit as she danced and sang for her new music video with Future. The female rapper wore a red visor and lace-up, thigh-high boots.

Nicki Minaj recently broke up with her boyfriend, fellow rapper Meek Mill.

Future was definitely admiring his view as he watched on while Nicki twerked in front of him.

This was not the first time Nicki Minaj and Future have worked together. Who knows if they felt the romantic spark between them before?

Nicki Minaj and Future collaborated on DJ Khaled’s hit song “Do You Mind,” as well as the Rich Gang single “Tapout.”

According to reports by Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj and Future had such a good time working together over the past few days, that the two are now dating.

Future’s ex and mother of his child, Ciara, is currently pregnant with her first child with her new husband Russell Wilson. While she should be enjoying her pregnancy, the R&B singer said that she cannot help but feel completely “betrayed” after hearing that Future might be dating Nicki Minaj.

“Ciara was surprised to hear that Nicki is doing a song with Future, and more shocked that Nicki and Future could be hooking up. Nicki and Ciara have known each other for years which makes Ciara feel a little stunned that Nicki would want anything at all to do with Future.”

However, insiders close to Ciara told reporters that the pregnant 31-year-old “is in a good place with Russell and as she likes to say, she is ‘too blessed to be stressed’ over Future and Nicki.”

Apparently, Ciara was not the only one surprised by the buzz that Nicki Minaj and Future might be dating. Insider sources told Hollywood Life that Blac Chyna is reportedly furious that Nicki Minaj is dating Future because shew as planning on making a move now that she broke up with Rob Kardashian.

“She was inches away from trying to make another move on Future now that she’s single and boom, here comes Nicki f***ing up her plan. Chyna misses Future. She’s been reminiscing about how well he treated her when they did ‘Rich Sex.’ She even got his name tatted on her because she liked him really hard, something she’d never even thought about doing for Rob [Kardashian]. She’s hoping Nicki will keep her hands and her booty off Future and keep it strictly business.”

It has not been confirmed by Nicki Minaj or Future yet whether or not the two are actually dating.

It is not clear yet when Nicki and Future’s secret music collaboration will come out, but it could possibly be a single from her upcoming album, a Pinkprint follow-up, which is due out at some point this year, according to Rap-Up.

Do you think Nicki Minaj and Future would make a good couple? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]