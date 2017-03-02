Ariana Grande, Unlike Lady Gaga And Beyonce, Isn’t Afraid To Praise Madonna

Plenty of female stars in the 1980s, 1990s, and even the 2000s have endlessly praised Madonna. However, it isn’t cool to praise Madonna in many circles anymore. But there is one female artist who isn’t afraid to admit that Madonna is an inspiration — Ariana Grande.

“I have the utmost respect for that woman. I love her with every ounce of my being, and not just because I’m obsessed with her entire discography. I’m so inspired by her bravery and her strength. I can look at her and not be scared to be strong,” Grande told Cosmopolitan.

Ariana also talked about how women are labeled as a “b***h” or “diva” for having a vision and being strong. She believes women don’t have to be one way or the other; they can be both strong and friendly. Ariana has been one of the most outspoken women in the music business since Madonna. According to Dose, Grande recently put a a male interviewer from Power 105 in his place.

“When the interviewer asked her to choose between using her phone or makeup one last time, Ari put the sexist interviewer in his place: ‘Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between? Is this men assuming that that’s what girls would have to choose between? You need a little brushing up on equality over here.'”

The article adds that Grande also has stuck it to body shamers, constantly reminding us that all bodies are beautiful. She certainly shares a lot of the same opinions as Madonna and is not afraid to publicly embrace the singer. The same can’t be said about Lady Gaga, who — after being accused of ripping off Madonna several times — dissed the singer last fall according to Us Weekly.

“‘Madonna and I are very different,’ the ‘Perfect Illusion’ singer, 30, quipped. ‘Just saying. We’re very different. I wouldn’t make that comparison at all and I don’t mean to disrespect Madonna, she’s a nice lady, and she’s had a fantastic huge career, biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different.'”

Many disagreed with Lady Gaga’s statements, especially since the day of this interview, Madonna was nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, even though she didn’t get in. Top collaborators have also disputed the fact that Madonna doesn’t write or produce her own songs.

Songwriter Rick Nowels, who worked with Madonna on Ray of Light, told Idolator Madonna is a brilliant pop melodist and songwriter. According to All About Madonna, David Foster said Madonna has earned her status as a co-producer because she works hard and really knows her way around a studio. In a YouTube clip from 2001, Madonna collaborator Patrick Leonard confirms Madonna is a lot more than a producer’s puppet.

Beyonce, perhaps the biggest star in the world right now, hasn’t said anything about Madonna for years. In 2013, Beyonce had no problems admitting that she was inspired by Madonna — at least according to Us Weekly. However, that’s the last time she has acknowledged Madonna. Perhaps Bey’s star is so big now that she thinks that praising Madonna will hurt her image.

Of course, there are other female artists besides Madonna who major female stars are inspired by. Madonna may be the biggest selling female artist in the history of the world, but she isn’t the only legendary female megastar. However, giving Madonna any type of credit certainly isn’t in vogue these days.

