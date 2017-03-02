Danielle Stislicki Update: Social Media Keeps Missing Woman’s Case In Public Eye

Over the past few days not much new information has been released about missing Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki. Nevertheless, her case has remained ever present in the public eye due to thousands of supporters who are using social media in an attempt to ensure she is found.

The “Find Danielle Stislicki” Facebook page has been dedicated to all things related to Danielle and was started almost from the day she vanished. It has been instrumental in aiding the search for her and getting the word out about events that are meant to highlight Danielle’s plight while gathering together those who are supporting the cause. The page has done this by featuring numerous photos of Danielle, fliers, posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman.

In addition, the “Find Danielle Stislicki” page also urges people to tag any posts made on social media about Danielle with #finddani and #ScreamingIn along with their locations. This will let page organizers know how far Danielle’s story has spread and which geographic areas need more information about her.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Announce New Evidence In Case Of Missing Woman https://t.co/yjo7BxpUmr pic.twitter.com/EgVes6xxv6 — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 26, 2017

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. A link is also present to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

Yesterday marked 1 month since Danielle went missing. She is STILL missing! Please keep sharing her story! We need her back home! #FindDani #LightTheWayForDani A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@finddaniellestislicki) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Redditors are also being called upon to spread the word about Danielle’s case on Reddit. According to www.finddani.org, supporters want those using the site to upvote a post about Danielle in order to ensure it gets attention.

At present, there has not been much information released by police about the investigation into Danielle’s case. All that is currently known is that authorities are now testing evidence and intend to test new evidence, which is expected to move the case forward, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press.

Forever grateful for all of the hard work all of the agencies involved have been doing. So much support from everyone! #FindDani #LightTheWayForDani #DaniStories #RibbonsForDani A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@finddaniellestislicki) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

In mid-December police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken and ware being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The Berkley residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works.

Elizabeth Newton, the sister-in-law of the former security guard, has spoken out about Danielle’s case, alleging that police took her brother-in-law’s “floor” and “have evidence of him… having been with Danielle on the day she disappeared…,” according to Fox 2 Detroit. The news media outlet further reported that neighbors of the former security guard say they saw a Jeep parked in the driveway of his home.

Despite this, police have announced that Newton’s brother-in-law is not a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case at present.

Danielle Stislicki Update: New Photos Released On Web Of Missing Michigan Woman https://t.co/bApTtP8FOj — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) February 12, 2017

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $30,560, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $130,560.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by FindDani.org]