WWE News: Huge ‘WrestleMania 33’ Plans Revealed For Finn Balor And Samoa Joe

WrestleMania 33 gets closer by the day, but some WWE Superstars like the returning Finn Balor and Samoa Joe still don’t have matches for the grandest stage of them all, but WWE officials have specific plans for both men that the WWE Universe will love. Unfortunately, the WrestleMania card is full as it is, so adding more singles matches to the show will be difficult, so another singles match would have to be something special.

Heading into Orlando, Balor and Joe are two of WWE’s biggest superstars who have yet to be confirmed for matches, but there is a good reason for that. Finn Balor has been out of action since August. A lot of people were questioning if he would be medically cleared by WrestleMania, but he will be. Samoa Joe just debuted on WWE television and is still being established as a top heel on Raw heading into WrestleMania 33.

It’s been rumored that if Seth Rollins is unable to compete at WrestleMania 33, both Finn Balor and Samoa Joe are top choices to replace him to face Triple H. The expectation is still that HHH vs. Rollins will happen in Orlando this year, which means both Balor and Joe are left to find new matches. However, WWE officials are considering putting them together to have one more match on the grandest stage of them all in Orlando.

According to a new report, WWE officials are planning for Finn Balor to return to WWE television soon, and begin a feud with Samoa Joe immediately. Based on the latest rumors, Balor could return to Raw as early as next week’s show. At WWE FastLane, Samoa Joe has his first WWE PPV match with Sami Zayn, which he is expected to win. If Balor vs. Joe is the plan for WrestleMania 33, their feud would begin the next night on Raw.

In reality, their feud would pick up where it left off the last time these two men wrestled at NXT Takeover: The End inside a Steel Cage. At NXT Takeover: Respect, Balor and Joe won the first ever Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. After that, Joe betrayed Finn, and their rivalry spanned across eight months and three Takeover specials before Samoa Joe finally got the decisive win over Finn Balor to end their feud.

However, WWE officials are considering picking it back up again for WrestleMania 33, which will only add another chapter to their historic rivalry. The WWE Universe in Orlando will be thrilled to see Balor vs. Joe on the grandest stage of them all, which will also be great because it will build both men at the same time.

It’s been reported that WWE officials are “over the moon” about Samoa Joe’s performance on Raw since he was called up to WWE’s main roster a month ago. Vince McMahon is said to be “overly impressed” with Joe so far as well, so the future looks very bright for him on WWE television. Obviously, WWE officials are very high on Finn Balor based on his push at WWE SummerSlam before his shoulder injury took it all away.

As Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe builds towards WrestleMania, the WWE Universe will be interested to see who WWE officials will choose to win their match in Orlando. Originally, WWE wanted Joe to face John Cena at WrestleMania in order to build him as WWE’s top heel and appropriately write Cena off WWE television. It won’t be long before Balor is back in the WWE Universal Title hunt, so WWE has big plans for both men.

The WWE Universe may or may not be expecting more from WWE officials to find better matches for Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, but the card is extremely full. Balor vs. Joe is a strong face versus heel dynamic with a lot of history, and the match could be one of the best of the evening. It may not be what the WWE fans were expecting, but that could be a good thing. If that’s the case, they could steal the show at WrestleMania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]