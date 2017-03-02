‘My 600-LB Life’ Nicole Pictures: Did The 23-Year-Old Lose Weight After Surgery?

Nicole is among the youngest people ever to appear on My 600-LB Life, but the 23-year-old from Ohio has the struggle of her life ahead as she looks to turn weight-loss surgery into a second chance at life.

Featured on the March 1 episode of the TLC reality show, Nicole — whose last name was not given — has gained 700 pounds after a lifetime of trauma and overeating. Nicole was bullied as a child and endured a difficult home life as her addict parents forced her into poor life choices, Monsters and Critics noted.

It led Nicole to a familiar place for those on the show — a trek to Texas and the famed weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzardian. But will Nicole lose weight after My 600-LB Life, and are there any pictures to show the change in her 700-pound frame?

Those watching My 600-LB Life may not see Nicole’s transformation, at least not yet. Her story focused on the poor choices and food addiction that led her to a dangerously obese weight. The program showed Nicole with her boyfriend, Charlie, who enables Nicole’s food addiction by taking her shopping for candy and other junk foods.

It made for some difficult moments, as Charlie took her to a grocery store but had to wheel Nicole around in a wheelchair because she had too much difficulty walking on her own.

“That is the one thing that brings us together is our love of [food],” Charlie said to her as she picked out a bag of potato chips.

But it also made for some tense moments for Nicole, the Daily Mail noted, as she could tell that people were staring as they were in the store. The attention grew even larger when Charlie accidentally ran Nicole’s wheelchair into a potato chip display, sending it crashing down.

“When that happens I feel like I am going to start to panic and all I want is food, but I know the sooner I get the shopping done, the sooner I can eat,” Nicole said.

Morbidly obese Nicole finds ‘romance’ gorging on junk food with boyfriend in My 600-lb Life@TLC #My600lbLifehttps://t.co/jVXC6kI0cq pic.twitter.com/NubC7mBKE8 — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) March 1, 2017

Nicole who weighs 700-lbs, needs partner to move the shop aisles on My 600-lb Life https://t.co/dmY3U9w8p8 — Sun Video (@SunVideo) March 1, 2017

But Nicole had some bigger stakes for her appearance on My 600-LB Life. The 23-year-old is a mother of two toddlers, but has difficulty being a parent because of her lack of mobility.

As Monsters and Critics noted, a lifetime of food struggles has culminated in a downward spiral for the 23-year-old and weight-loss surgery could be her last hope at living a normal life.

“Humiliated and obviously out of control, Nicole’s diet of fast food as a youngster created a huge weight problem. As a result, she was a heavy child who was bullied in school. This continued while she was a teen, when Nicole discovered both of her parents were drug addicts. “But it is her unhealthy relationship with Charlie which is encouraging her biggest joy of food shopping. Addiction is a key word here as our clip demonstrates she cannot pass up eating chips, candy, and cookies.”

Those who watch My 600-LB Life likely want to know if there are any weight-loss pictures of Nicole. Like many other cases, the producers of her episode have left much of the transformation from viewers, so they will have to check back to TLC to see if there is any evidence of her weight loss. Video from this week’s episode including pictures of Nicole can be seen on the My 600-LB Life page at TLC.

